 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

I’m passionate about ensuring that the next generation views the creative industries as an accessible and rewarding career choice

Details
Hits: 173
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Creative Industries make a significant contribution to the culture and economy of Wales, with pre-COVID turnover and employment levels of £2.2billion and 56,000 people.

As the Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething sets out his vision to move the Welsh economy forward, with an approach geared towards creating an economy where more young people feel confident about planning their future in Wales, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden outlines the value of the creative sector as an accessible and rewarding career choice – and sector which is booming.

Wales has recently seen the busiest period of TV and Film Production activity ever, with over 24 productions shooting across Wales between May to October. 

This increase in production activity has seen an unprecedented demand for a skilled workforce.  Creative Wales has been working with the sector to help address immediate skills shortages and ensure our workforce have the right skills for the future - to ensure that Wales can continue to provide high quality crew for both home grown productions and those seeking to film here.

Creative Wales has worked with funded productions to guarantee a commitment to providing trainee opportunities in the form of paid placements. 

These placements are monitored to help ensure future careers pathways for all trainees. More than 120 trainees have benefitted from paid placements on Creative Wales-supported productions in the past two years. These include the Netflix drama Havoc, starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, His Dark Materials Series 3 for BBC One and brand new Lucasfilm production Willow which will air on Disney Plus.

The Deputy Minister recently visited the set of His Dark Materials 3 at Wolf Studios Wales, where she met with trainees from the programme created by Screen Alliance Wales.   She, said: “The training programmes are a way of making sure that we foster the talent and skills that this growing sector will need in the future. The trainees on the production of His Dark Materials 3 today will be the directors, producers and creatives for BBC, S4C, Sky, HBO, Netflix, Amazon and Disney for years to come.”

Hester Haslett-Venus studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and obtained a degree in Design for Performance.  She is now on Screen Alliance Wales traineeship on His Dark Materials 3 at Bad Wolf, which has enabled her to stay in Wales. She is now a workshop trainee in Creature FX and is working towards becoming a skilled model maker, hopefully within Stop Frame animation.

Information about exams and assessments 2022Â 
Sector News
We hope you are enjoying the start of the new academic year with us.As
First ever apprentice solicitor in central government
Sector News
The first ever apprentice solicitor in central government is being rec
Newcastle College praised for employer partnerships by Shadow Digital Minister
Sector News
Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) has been praised for its investment ef

Hester, said; “Creative Wales-supported opportunities like this help people progress after university and open doors and to know that these creative opportunities exist in film and television and that’s a positive thing for Wales and young creative people.”

After graduating, Cardiff-based Amelia Beer travelled, worked in schools and hospitality and as a lifeguard. She is currently back in Wales and is a Health and Safety Trainee and completing her NEBOSH qualification. She assists with risk assessments, office and studio inspections and Covid-19 administration, she said: “These schemes are brilliant at getting people the start they need in the industry. People may often feel that they need experience or know someone in order to start in the industry, but with the help of these schemes people will be more inclined to get into the industry and then learn as they go – and that’s a great way of helping people to develop while growing the Welsh film and TV industry.”

Creative Wales has worked with all our partners in Wales and at a UK level to support projects across the creative sectors.  These activities include;

  • Culture Connect Wales, a 12 month pilot which aims to increase opportunities for diverse communities in film and TV in Wales.
  • Partnering with the University of South Wales to conduct Screen Survey Wales 2021, a pan-Wales mapping of the screen sector, its workforce and training provision.
  • Working with the University of South Wales, to map the music sector in Wales

Creative skills activity is aligned to the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government commitment to deliver the Young Persons Guarantee. 

Creative Wales is also working with colleagues in Skills Higher Education and Lifelong Learning on the delivery of Criw, a new production apprenticeship model which has just launched in North Wales following a very successful two years in South Wales.

The Deputy Minister concluded:

“I am passionate about ensuring that the next generation views the creative industries as an accessible and rewarding career choice, providing our young people in Wales with future employment opportunities.   In a sector providing valued content, serving all audiences, and which is key to supporting our future economic growth.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

ATTFE College host Ready, Steady, Cook Event
Sector News
@ATT_FECollege organised a 'Ready, Steady Cook' competition between MP
OfS sets out funding proposals for world-leading specialist providers
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has launched a consultation on funding for w
Information about exams and assessments 2022 
Sector News
We hope you are enjoying the start of the new academic year with us.As
First ever apprentice solicitor in central government
Sector News
The first ever apprentice solicitor in central government is being rec
Newcastle College praised for employer partnerships by Shadow Digital Minister
Sector News
Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) has been praised for its investment ef
The Venues Collection Executive Chef selected for Aspirational Culinary Apprenticeship Programme
Sector News
The Venues Collection’s Executive Chef Sam Morgan has been selected
Policy group calls for Lifelong Career Guidance Guarantee
Sector News
The Career Development Policy Group (CDPG) is urging the government to
Birmingham Law School ranked in top 100 globally
Sector News
Birmingham Law School (@BhamSchoolofLaw) has climbed 71 places in the
College students meditate in virtual reality for World Mental Health and Homelessness Awareness Day
Sector News
Students and staff from Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) have taken
Secondary school pupils should take at home Covid tests twice a week – here’s why.
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/19/secondary-school-pupils-sh
Ofsted is a ‘reign of terror’, Dame Alison Peacock tells The Times Education Commission
Sector News
Ofsted is a ‘reign of terror’, Dame Alison Peacock, CEO of the Cha
Plymouth takes the lead as universities commit to climate action
Sector News
For over a century, UK universities have led pioneering research into

The Ufi VocTech Challenge – what does it mean for FE? #VocTechFutures Episode 3

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6196)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page