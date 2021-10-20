 
ATTFE College host Ready, Steady, Cook Event

@ATT_FECollege organised a 'Ready, Steady Cook' competition between MPs Ben Bradley (Mansfield) and Lee Anderson (Ashfield) to highlight what tasty delights can be cooked for a typical emergency food parcel.

Through its community interest company 'Let's All Eat', ATTFE College has delivered over 12,000 emergency food parcels since the start of the pandemic all through professional referrals. Liz Barrett, Volunteer Director of Let's All Eat says 'the emergency need for food parcels isn't going away, instead in Sutton-In-Ashfield the need is increasing. During the past 18 months we have however developed a very strong approach to supporting this need which now allows us to focus upon teaching cooking skills to food parcel recipients to help them eat well on a budget.'

The 'Ready, Steady Cook' competition saw Ben cook a tasty chicken and  chorizo pasta dish followed by mixed fruit puff pastry tarts. Ben was ably assisted by Sutton Community Academy Assistant Principal Michelle Harwood. Both shared tips with the audience as to what foods their children eat and how they tempt them to make healthy choices.

Lee was assisted by Linda Smith, ATTFE College tutor. Together they cooked Grilled chicken breasts with ratatouille and steamed rice along with blueberry, apple and orange parcels.

Dave Marshall, chef at Porter House Barlows,  was on hand to help both teams with cooking skills and to share budgeting ideas, suggestions and tips. Simon Martin, Vice Principal at ATTFE College did a stunning job of comparing the whole event sharing food waste statistics and the need to develop cooking skills to prevent such food wastage.

The judging team was made up of ATTFE College and Sutton Community Academy learners who did a sterling job of tasting the food and then voting for their favourite. A genuine draw was achieved.

This fun event shone a spot light on how to cook healthy food on a budget. 

