Barnsley College wins prestigious Investors in People gold accreditation

Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) has been awarded a We Invest in People Gold Accreditation.
The Investors in People (IIP) gold award is only achieved by 17% of organisation members of IIP and highlights the College’s commitment to investing in the development and wellbeing of staff.
Gold accreditation means that the College has got the policies in place to support and develop staff but more than that, it means everyone – whether senior leaders or apprentices takes ownership for making those policies come to life.
The College’s latest staff survey earlier this year showed that 94% of staff at Barnsley College, Barnsley Sixth Form College and Barnsley College Higher Education agreed that it is a good place to work, with 95% of staff said that they had gained new skills in their role.
Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:
“We’d like to congratulate Barnsley College. Gold accreditation on We invest in people is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places the College in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”
Commenting on the award, Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College, said: “Our staff are at the heart of our outstanding College and I am delighted that we have achieved Gold Accreditation from Investors in People.
“The last 18 months, as for many organisations, have been incredibly challenging but we, as a College, have thrived and developed further during this time. Our transformation does indeed extend to the lives of our staff as well as our students and I would like to thank them all for their continued hard work.”
