St Mary's A Level students ready and raring for next destinations

students ready and raring for next destinations

Students at St Mary’s Sixth Form (@smcblackburn) in Cambridge are setting their sights firmly on their future destinations following a strong set of academic results in their A Levels. Students have secured the grades to take up places at the likes of Cambridge, Edinburgh, Leeds, Goldsmiths, Nottingham, UCL, Bath and York, to study subjects including Actuarial Mathematics, Biomedical Sciences, Business Management, Economics, History, Law, Psychology and more.

Following another tough year in education, students at St Mary’s Sixth Form have shown incredible resilience, determination and success, with 35% of grades awarded at A* and 81% of grades awarded at A*-A.

2021 headline results can be seen below:

  • 35% A* grades
  • 81% A*/A grades
  • 97% A* to B grades
  • 100 % A* to C grades

Subject highlights include particularly strong performances in Spanish, Drama, Further Maths, Music, Greek and Latin with 100% of grades at A*. Furthermore, all subject departments achieved 100% grades at A*-C.

Head of Sixth Form, Ruth Taylor commented:

“This year’s Sixth Form leavers have shown real diligence and determination and I am beyond proud of their achievements. With a strong set of academic results under their belts, their future looks incredibly bright. As the girls leave St Mary’s we are excited to follow what they do next. We wish them all the best for the future and look forward to hearing about all the amazing things they will undoubtedly go on to achieve in their lives.”

Headmistress at St Mary’s School, Cambridge, Charlotte Avery, said:

“I am extremely proud of our Class of 2021 and the success that they have achieved this year. Like last year, this cohort has faced the uncertainty caused by COVID with great resilience and optimism. Their strength of character will stand them in good stead for the future and I know they will continue to excel, whatever they go on to do. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the team at St Mary’s who, throughout another difficult year, have been unwavering in the support they have shown our girls.”

Set in the heart of Cambridge, St Mary’s Sixth Form is situated in historic buildings and is surrounded by tranquil grounds. The dedicated Sixth Form teaching team strives to create an inspiring, dynamic learning environment for its students. Facilities include dedicated subject classrooms, a silent study room, a social study and computer room, a career and Higher Education advice suite, spacious common room and a gym / dance studio.

