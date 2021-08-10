 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Record Results for NPTC Group of Colleges

Details
Hits: 227
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Alevel Results

NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been congratulating all students receiving their results today. In the face of another year disrupted by the global pandemic, the College achieved an incredible overall pass rate of 100 per cent. The College also gained a record number of A* results.

The College's A*- A grades are an exceptional 34.6 per cent with students achieving a remarkable 100 per cent pass rate in all 38 A Level subjects, over half achieved A*- B grades and 82 per cent achieved A*- C grades.

For the students who followed the Gifted and Talented Excellence (GATE) programme, it is also good news with 92% achieving A*- A grades and 100% achieved A*- B grades. Our overall A*- E pass rate at A level stands at 100% and 101 students achieved triple distinctions grades in the Extended National Diploma qualifications, with 33 of our students achieving the highest possible grade profile of triple distinction stars (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent to three A* at A Level.

Eleven of those top passes were in sport, which is even more amazing, as Llandarcy Academy of Sport was transferred to the Health Board as a temporary Nightingale hospital during the pandemic. In addition to this, a staggering 354 learners successfully achieved the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate with an outstanding pass rate of 100%, with 68% achieving A* to C grade.

Grades image

It is important to note that this year is like no other year. Our students and staff have undertaken an incredible amount of work in incredibly difficult circumstances. It would be far too easy to just make direct comparisons, but no students or staff have gone through a Global Pandemic in such important academic years and we want to celebrate their incredible efforts.

Both A Level and BTEC students adapted to online learning, focusing on their studies to arrive at what are once again, truly amazing results.  Many of the class of 2021 have secured places at top universities or got the qualifications to land their dream jobs.

Mark Dacey, Chief Executive Officer and Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges said: “I am incredibly proud and humbled by the results we have achieved especially in what has been the most challenging time for our staff and students, in more ways than one. Staff have adapted and sometimes completely changed their teaching practices to engage students in a whole new way. In turn, our students have adapted to these challenges, showing their commitment. These results are a testament to the dedication of our staff and our students in unprecedented circumstances. I am happy to provide the most heartfelt congratulations not just from myself, but the Colleges’ Corporation Board and Senior Management Team.”

Yet another impressive set of A Levels results for The Hart School
Sector News
The Hart School in Staffordshire (@thehartschool) is celebrating an im
Middlesbrough College students celebrate near perfect pass rate
Sector News
HARDWORKING students and teachers at Middlesbrough College (@mbrocolle
Sixth Form students shine on A Level results day
Sector News
Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) is celebrating another

High Flying Thomas Derrick achieved a record A*, A*, A*, A* in Chemistry, Further Maths, Maths, Physics and is going to study Astrophysics at Manchester and would eventually like to do research into galaxy formation.

He said: “Despite the circumstances in the past two years my lectures did amazingly well to make my A-Levels thoroughly enjoyable. They have been enthusiastic and supportive the whole way through.”

Rhys James has achieved A*, A*, A* in French, Spanish, and English Language, and has been accepted at Cambridge University to study French and Russian. He said: ‘’I did have my doubts about applying to Cambridge but my lecturer reassured me, she made me believe I had what it takes. The support from GATE and my tutor helped me take that step to apply and I haven’t looked back!

Chloe Williams achieved A*, A*, A* in Chemistry, Biology and Psychology at Neath College and is planning to study Psychology at Bristol University.

Chloe said: ‘’I really enjoyed my time at Neath College. I met many new people and had numerous opportunities to enhance my learning and college experience. The College was very helpful during my two years and the lecturers were always available when I needed help. Although this last year has been difficult due to COVID-19, they still provided excellent teaching, ensuring our education wasn’t too hindered.”

Nzingha Jarvis achieved A*, A*, A in Textiles, Psychology, and French, and said: “I plan on going to London College of Fashion to study fashion design and development.”

Jodie Langdon who gained A*, A*, A in Sociology, Psychology, and RE is planning on full-time employment and also hoping to gain higher education qualifications part-time.

Jodie said: “I am looking into the HND in Business Studies in College, with plans to continue onto the top-up degree in business. My time in College, although it was a very unusual and challenging experience to undergo A Levels through a pandemic, I feel as though the College handled it very well.  All the lecturers were very understanding of technical issues during online learning and the toll that lockdown was taking on the mental health of students, which in some cases affected their studies. Despite the difficult situation, the College did their best to support students and allowed us to continue our studies just in a different manner.’’

Lewis Thorn achieved an incredible A*, A*, A, A in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Further Maths and is now off to study Engineering at Bath University. He said: ‘’I have had an excellent experience at Neath College. The lecturers kept the work engaging and interesting even with the limitations of online learning. They were always accessible and supportive enabling me to achieve the grades I needed.’’

Daniel McCormack achieved A*, A*, A, A in Biology, Spanish, Maths and Chemistry. He said: ‘’I am planning on taking a gap year before going to university to study medicine. What I enjoyed the most about the College was how supportive the lecturers are, especially when they would go the extra mile to help with more challenging topics.’’

Hannah Parel is really excited to be going to University College London to study Economics after achieving 3 A*s in Maths, Economics and Chemistry. ‘’It would not be possible without the support of the lecturers at Neath College who ensured our learning was the highest standard despite difficult circumstances. I have had a fantastic time at Neath College and I’m grateful for all the opportunities it has opened up for me.’’

Karyn Jones received A*, A*, A in Sociology, History, and Psychology. "I really enjoyed my time at the college, I especially liked learning new subjects that I hadn't had the opportunity to study during my GCSEs, as well as being able to meet new people. Although my experience was different as the majority of the teaching was done online, which was rather challenging at times, there was a lot of support provided by the teachers and the College."

Joshua Olsen achieved A*, A*, A* in Business Studies, English  Language, and Psychology and is off to study Business Management at Cardiff University.

Charles Johns gained A*, A*, A* in Ancient History, Government & Politics,  and History.

Jay Haley has A*, A*, A* in Biology, Maths, Physic and now wants to study Geophysics at Imperial College London.

Hattie Jones gained A*, A, A in Graphics Communication, Maths, Physics and has been accepted to study Architecture at the University of Bath.

Triple A*s for Chay Bailey who achieved A * in Further Maths, A* in Maths, and A* in Physics his sights are set on Physics in Imperial College London.

Alfie Richards bagged A*, A*, A* Further Maths, Maths, and Physics and is planning to study Mathematics at University of Leeds

Darcy O’Gara from Newtown College achieved an impressive D*D*D in her Public Services BTEC and is now progressing to the Royal Navy in September 2021

Ross Pickering, Newtown College achieved D*DD in his Public Services BTEC and will be joining the RAF as a Firefighter.

Holly Jones, Newtown College gained D*D*D in her Public Services BTEC and is off to Liverpool John Moore’s University to study the BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing degree.

Lloyd Morgan, Neath College achieved triple Distinction Stars D* D* D* Business and plans to continue his Business studies in Cardiff.

Darius Hoole achieved a Merit Pass in the BTEC Business course at Neath College and has landed a job with TUI.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Yet another impressive set of A Levels results for The Hart School
Sector News
The Hart School in Staffordshire (@thehartschool) is celebrating an im
Poor digital access and lack of tech for UK teachers holding back remote learning, new survey shows
Sector News
A new survey from the Digital Poverty Alliance (@DigiPovAlliance) and
Middlesbrough College students celebrate near perfect pass rate
Sector News
HARDWORKING students and teachers at Middlesbrough College (@mbrocolle
Sixth Form students shine on A Level results day
Sector News
Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) is celebrating another
A-level results day 2021: what to do if you do better or worse than expected
Sector News
Whether you are physically going into school or college this morning o
Outstanding A-Level and Vocational success at The College Merthyr Tydfil
Sector News
For the seventh consecutive year, students at The College Merthyr Ty
St Mary’s A Level students ready and raring for next destinations
Sector News
Students at St Mary’s Sixth Form (@smcblackburn) in Cambridge are se
Apprentice Jarrod aims for blinding results
Sector News
A young apprentice from Barrow is achieving blinding results by workin
The future of work is here, but UK businesses aren’t best prepared to recruit for it
Sector News
The majority (85%) of UK businesses need to critically improve the qua
Derby College Celebrates Students’ Success
Sector News
More than 450 A Level students at Derby College Group (@derbycollege)
Newcastle military students march to Gateshead
Sector News
LEARNERS at a top Newcastle military training college have decamped to
University of Bristol admissions 2021
Sector News
Professor Hugh Brady comments on University of Bristol (@BristolUni) a

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5951)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page