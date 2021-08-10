 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Newcastle military students march to Gateshead

Details
Hits: 227
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Military

LEARNERS at a top Newcastle military training college have decamped to a new base, over the Tyne, at Gateshead. (@MPCT_HQ)

MPCT Newcastle’s Military Preparation College has moved from its previous home at Sandyford and will now conduct its programme at Gateshead College’s Academy for Sport, at Gateshead International Stadium.

The move means that, along with enhanced learning and career opportunities, the MPCT students will have access to world class sports facilities.

MPCT Newcastle is one of 29 colleges across England and Wales, providing a range of academic, functional and health and fitness courses along with training in physical fitness, public speaking, and communication.

The colleges are unique in that all their instructors are ex-British Armed Forces personnel, who use their military backgrounds to help learners set and reach the targets that will progress them to their chosen careers.

As a result of the new partnership with Gateshead College, learners will be able to follow in the footsteps of the professional athletes who trained at Gateshead College’s Academy for Sport.

They will also have regular access to the college’s sports pitches, Multi Use Games Areas (MUGA) within the Academy for Sport’s grounds and the 400m running track at Gateshead International Stadium.

There is also a sizeable outdoor area in which learners can hone their drills, displays and military skills.

MPCT Newcastle Regional Operations Manager, Laurence Corbett, said a key attraction of the new site was the further learning and career opportunities offered by the college.

“Gateshead College provides excellent progression routes for learners who don’t join the British armed forces,” he said.

“And, of course, the partnership works both ways, so learners at Gateshead College who wish to pursue a career in the military will have the opportunity to progress to MPCT in order to prepare for entry to the British Armed Forces.”

Further benefits include excellent transport links to and from Gateshead College’s Academy for Sport and Gateshead International Stadium, easy access to running routes along the River Tyne and the chance for MPCT learners to volunteer at events such as the Tour of Britain cycling race which finishes in Gateshead on 10 September 2021.

David Alexander, Principal and Chief Executive at Gateshead College, said:

“It’s fantastic to have MPCT Newcastle at our Academy for Sport. We share the same aim of giving young people the skills and knowledge they need to make a difference and pursue a career in their chosen field, so it’s great to welcome them and for their learners to have access to college facilities.”

Yet another impressive set of A Levels results for The Hart School
Sector News
The Hart School in Staffordshire (@thehartschool) is celebrating an im
Middlesbrough College students celebrate near perfect pass rate
Sector News
HARDWORKING students and teachers at Middlesbrough College (@mbrocolle
Sixth Form students shine on A Level results day
Sector News
Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) is celebrating another

You may also be interested in these articles:

Yet another impressive set of A Levels results for The Hart School
Sector News
The Hart School in Staffordshire (@thehartschool) is celebrating an im
Poor digital access and lack of tech for UK teachers holding back remote learning, new survey shows
Sector News
A new survey from the Digital Poverty Alliance (@DigiPovAlliance) and
Middlesbrough College students celebrate near perfect pass rate
Sector News
HARDWORKING students and teachers at Middlesbrough College (@mbrocolle
Sixth Form students shine on A Level results day
Sector News
Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) is celebrating another
A-level results day 2021: what to do if you do better or worse than expected
Sector News
Whether you are physically going into school or college this morning o
Record Results for NPTC Group of Colleges
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been congratulating all studen
Outstanding A-Level and Vocational success at The College Merthyr Tydfil
Sector News
For the seventh consecutive year, students at The College Merthyr Ty
St Mary’s A Level students ready and raring for next destinations
Sector News
Students at St Mary’s Sixth Form (@smcblackburn) in Cambridge are se
Apprentice Jarrod aims for blinding results
Sector News
A young apprentice from Barrow is achieving blinding results by workin
The future of work is here, but UK businesses aren’t best prepared to recruit for it
Sector News
The majority (85%) of UK businesses need to critically improve the qua
Derby College Celebrates Students’ Success
Sector News
More than 450 A Level students at Derby College Group (@derbycollege)
University of Bristol admissions 2021
Sector News
Professor Hugh Brady comments on University of Bristol (@BristolUni) a

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5951)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page