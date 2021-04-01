 
College Careers In Healthcare Day Welcomes Industry Experts

Barton Peveril

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (@bartonpevril) held a virtual Careers in Healthcare Day on Tuesday 23rd of March, for students to gain more knowledge about all the different avenues in Healthcare they can explore after leaving College. 

Among those who spoke at the event were: Dr Richard Bain (Cardiac Physiologist, Southampton Hospital), Dr Mark Ashton Dr Mark Ashton (Neonatal Doctor, Southampton General Hospital), Dr Hannah Semeraro (Lecturer in Audiology, University of Southampton), Dr Ben Papps (Clinical Neuropsychologist, Royal Hampshire County Hospital).

The annual event normally takes place on campus but this year Barton Peveril utilised the full benefits of the College’s online learning provision, to ensure industry experts and Barton Peveril alumni were still able to share their knowledge and experience with students despite the pandemic.

The event received praise from Dr Bain and other guest speakers, who praised the college on how well the event was organised and how well prepared the students were when they attended the talks.

Subject Leader for Health and Social Care, Jodie Lindsay-Watson, commented on how much of a success the day was for her students:

“The day was a huge success - our current students loved hearing from Barton Graduates who were able to share their experiences of their first few years at university, alongside experts within the field of Health and Social care.”

Head of Careers, Shoonagh Hubble, also shared her thoughts on the day:

“The Careers in Healthcare was a fantastic opportunity for our students to find out about the huge range of careers in social care and health. They were able to engage with doctors, nurses, midwifery students, neuro-therapists, social work students, physios and more.”

Barton Peveril student Charlotte O'Connor, who attended the virtual event, expressed how much she enjoyed the day and the opportunity to talk to professionals about her future goal of becoming a Nurse:

“I really enjoyed the careers in healthcare day. It was so interesting to learn about different careers available in the health and social care sector and how they work together to provide high-quality care.

“It was particularly interesting to hear the medical school landscape talk as this gave an interesting insight into how doctors and nurses work together and the history of how training and working in the NHS has changed in recent history for both nurses and doctors. 

“The day allowed me to ask many questions about what my career in nursing will look like in terms of working with these different professionals and to get honest answers about what working in the NHS will be like!”

