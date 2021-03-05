 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Unite Students today announces further rent discount for students

Details
Hits: 564
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
further rent discount for students

Unite Students (@Unite_Student) announces further rent discount up to 28 March

  • All eligible* students will receive an additional three-week 50% rent discount, taking the total rent discount to 10 weeks during the Covid-19 lockdown of 2021
  • The rent discount reflects the Government stay at home rule ending on 29 March 2021
  • The total combined rent discount package in 2021 represents an average value per student of c.£1,300
  • Unite Students’ rent support since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 now totals in excess of £100million

Unite Students, the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), is today announcing a further three-week rent discount due to the Government’s ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

This further rent discount, when added to the two previous rent discounts already announced in 2021, will provide eligible* students with a 50% rent discount totalling 10 weeks, up to 28 March 2021. In total, the combined rental discount package in 2021 represents an average value per student of c.£1,300.

This decision has been taken following the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, set out on 22 February, which includes an end to the stay at home rule on 29 March. Subject to no further major changes in Government guidelines, it is anticipated this will be Unite Students’ last rent discount relating to Covid-19.

Students are eligible for the additional three-week discount if they pay their rent directly to Unite Students. To be eligible, students will need to be up to date with their rent payments as of 30 April 2021 and not be in residence in a Unite Students’ property between 8 March and 28 March 2021. In England, the Government’s stay at home rule ends as of 29 March 2021, with similar restrictions having already been lifted in Wales.

All eligible students will be emailed by Unite Students in the week commencing 8 March. There’s no need for students to apply or contact Unite Students.

Unite Students has announced two previous rent discounts in line with Government guidance at that time:

  • A four-week 50% rent discount from 18 January to 14 February was announced on 11 January 2021 with the option to also apply for a four-week complimentary summer extension, if the tenancy contract end date was prior to 1 August 2021.
  • A three-week 50% rent discount extension from 15 February to 7 March, which was announced on 3 February 2021.

Unite Students was the first purpose-built student accommodation provider to forgo summer term rents for students returning home during the first national lockdown. In total, Unite Students has provided rental discounts to students totalling in excess of £100million throughout the pandemic, alongside multiple other support measures.

Only those students who have previously applied for a rent discount will be considered for this additional three-week rent discount. Students will receive a cash refund in relation to this final three-week discount period when they check out of their property at the end of this academic year.

This announcement provides further proof, as highlighted by the recent National Student Accommodation Survey 2021, that PBSA is the most affordable type of student accommodation, demonstrating the additional benefits of this type of accommodation. Since March 2020, Unite Students has provided more financial support than any other student accommodation provider in the UK.

Female Training Expert Urges Women To â€˜Change the Male Landscapeâ€™ of Utilities Sector
Sector News
In the build-up to International Women's Day on 8th March, an acclaime
Wannabe broadcaster inspired by TV presenter battles back from tumours to land dream job
Sector News
A BUDDING reporter inspired by a popular broadcaster battled back from
SERC Set to Open Doors for Apprentices
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) will receive funding through t

A recent survey carried out by Unite Students found 86% of students are keen to get onto university campus once it is safe to do so.

Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Students, said:

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, we have strived to play our part and do the right thing for our students in a fair and proportionate way. We also know from our own survey of students that the majority want to return and enjoy university life. This final rent discount means we will have provided a total of 10-weeks of financial support while students were asked to stay at home by the Government. This comes on top of the waiver of rent for the third term of the 2019/20 academic year during the first national lockdown, when we were the first provider of purpose-built student accommodation to offer this.

“All our properties continue to remain open, as they have throughout the pandemic. Like any private landlord, we do not normally provide refunds for time students choose to spend away from a property during a tenancy. However, we acknowledge students have faced challenges this year and that’s why we have supported them consistently through the pandemic. We remain committed to ensuring that students can continue to experience the real life-long benefits of university life.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Female Training Expert Urges Women To ‘Change the Male Landscape’ of Utilities Sector
Sector News
In the build-up to International Women's Day on 8th March, an acclaime
Wannabe broadcaster inspired by TV presenter battles back from tumours to land dream job
Sector News
A BUDDING reporter inspired by a popular broadcaster battled back from
SERC Set to Open Doors for Apprentices
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) will receive funding through t
Fantastic five celebrate success at National ALBAS
Sector News
What an exceptional night it was for five of our students at last nigh
Coventry College make key appointment to aid growth
Sector News
@coventrycollege has made a senior appointment to aid the further educ
Oscar’s Odyssey: Cardiff and Vale College A Level student off to study Classics at Cambridge University
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) A Levels student Oscar Griffin will b
CAVC student Eleanor builds the foundations for a career in construction with virtual work experience at Wates
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) Construction student Eleanor Mahoney
Genius School Host Free ‘Teen Quest Masterclass’ to Prepare For 4th Industrial Revolution
Sector News
Genius School hosted a free webinar ‘Teen Quest Masterclass’ at 8a
Barton Peveril Student's Business Raises Money for Charity
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (@bartonpeveril) student Nalah Stone
Coleg y Cymoedd on track to deliver next generation of rail engineers thanks to partnership with Protech Rail Engineering and Ganymede
Sector News
One of the largest further education colleges in South Wales has teame
ESMT Berlin launches Global Online MBA Program
Sector News
ESMT Berlin is launching a global online MBA program, with the first c
Fears that the return to school could spell a mental health emergency
Sector News
A SUPPORT organisation for parents of children with special educationa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 43 minutes ago

Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection (Zoom Conferencing)

Many providers remain anxious about the introduction of the Education Inspection Framework and the changes which accompany its introduction....

  • Thursday, 17 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 44 minutes ago

Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection (Zoom Conferencing)

Many providers remain anxious about the introduction of the Education Inspection Framework and the changes which accompany its introduction....

  • Tuesday, 11 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 45 minutes ago

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Tuesday, 22 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5454)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page