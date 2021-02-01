Mental health resources for children, parents, carers and school staff

For #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek @EducationGovUK have put together some useful links and sources of support so that children, parents, carers, and school staff can get the advice and help they need:

This week, schools, charities, and mental health organisations come together to mark Children’s Mental Health Week from February 1 to February 7.

It is always important to talk about mental health and ensure that resources are available to help people who are struggling.

We know that the pandemic and the associated measures and restrictions, such as social distancing and school closures, will be impacting on the mental wellbeing of some children and young people.

Below, we have put together some useful links and sources of support so that children, parents, carers, and school staff can get the advice and help they need. We have also added a new module to the RSHE curriculum for primary and secondary schools specifically designed to focus on mental health. This important addition will enable much-needed conversations about mental health to happen inside the classroom.

The list below is not exhaustive, and many other useful organisations and services exist, but it is hoped that these will help children, young people and adults navigate the key resources and get the support they deserve.

Seeking specialist support for children and young people

Local children and young people’s mental health services (CYPMHS) are continuing to operate and in many cases are providing support remotely. Children and young people or their parents or carers can also contact their GP or refer to NHS 111 online. Local CYPMH services will also have information on access on their websites: many offer self-referral or single points of access.

NHS trusts have established 24-hour urgent mental health helplines in most parts of England for people of all ages. If you have urgent concerns about a child or young person, you can find your local helpline here to discuss these with a mental health professional.

And remember to refer to your local children’s services if you have any safeguarding concerns.

General information relevant to children and young people’s wellbeing and mental health

These resources are dedicated to children’s general mental health and wellbeing, with a particular focus on mindfulness with developing coping skills in young people.

Covid-19 specific children and young people’s wellbeing and mental health support

For young people who feel particularly overwhelmed and troubled by Covid-19, these resources are helpful ways to manage anxiety around the pandemic, with helpful tools on homeschooling and self-care during lockdown.

A downloadable guide from the Children’s Commissioner for children and young people about the coronavirus, including proactive advice to support mental wellbeing.

The Think Ninja app educates 10–18-year-olds about mental health, emotional wellbeing and provide skills young people can use to build resilience and stay well. It has been adapted to Covid-19 to bring self-help knowledge and skills to those who may be experiencing increased anxiety and stress during the crisis.

The Rise Above website aims to build resilience and support good mental health in young people aged 10 to 16. The content has been adapted to Covid-19 and includes new mental health content based on insights from young people on remote schooling.

The Every Mind Matters website aims to support everyone, including children and young people, to feel more confident in taking action to look after their mental health and wellbeing by promoting a range of self-care actions. It has been adapted to include advice and support about mental health issues that may have arisen because of the pandemic.

The Young Minds website – provides online information on COVID-19 and mental health support to children and young people.

Mental health support for parents, carers, and school staff

Keeping in mind that parents, carers and school staff can often be impacted by children’s mental health, we have provided some select resources that can help adults better support children, and also find the help that they themselves might need.

Workplace / organisational approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Business in the Community : COVID-19: Employee Health and Wellbeing Toolkit

Workplace Health Needs Assessment Tool and resource provides practical advice for employers on workplace health and a tool for carrying out workplace health needs assessments.

and resource provides practical advice for employers on workplace health and a tool for carrying out workplace health needs assessments. Developing and Evaluating Workplace Health Interventions toolkit provides guidance for employers to develop their offer of workplace health interventions.

Public Health England x Business in the Community Toolkit: Public Health England in collaboration with Business in the Community has developed a suite of Interconnected toolkits that take a whole person, whole system approach and have mental health as a common theme throughout. These toolkits consolidate the very best evidence, with the very best employer practice to improve workplace health, aligned with freely available resources that are useful to all employers, wherever they are on their journey.

Mental Health at Work: Resources, Toolkits and Case Studies. Supporting Staff Wellbeing in Schools with a rich repository of information and easily accessible resources including videos and posters.

Issue and group specific children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing support

Sometimes, children need specific and targeted resources to help with problems they are facing. Below we have outlined some support available for particular issues, including loneliness, suicide prevention, eating disorders and domestic abuse.

SEND

The SEND Gateway is a good source of information for professionals, containing resources on responding appropriately to children and young people with SEND with emotional wellbeing needs.

Care leavers

DfE have published factsheets for care leavers, setting out the support they can access during Covid-19, including one on their wellbeing and where to access support for their mental health.

Loneliness

Resources from University of Bath and the ‘Tell Me about Loneliness’ project provide advice and tips about how to tackle loneliness and are thoroughly rooted in evidence of young people's experiences during loneliness.

The Let’s Talk Loneliness campaign – the website provides a whole host of resources and information for those feeling lonely, including blogs and podcasts from those who have experienced loneliness.

Bullying, harassment, and abuse

The government tool Respectful school communities: a tool to support school staff to combat bullying, harassment and abuse of any kind.

Bereavement support

Childhood Bereavement Network has a range of resources to help schools to respond to a bereavement and to provide support to bereaved pupils and their families. It also includes signposting to local bereavement services.

Self-harm

University of Oxford guide for parents and carers on supporting their child or young person in dealing with self-harm.

Helplines

Children and young people can access free confidential support anytime from Government-backed voluntary and community sector organisations by:

texting SHOUT to 85258

calling Childline on 0800 1111

calling the Mix on 0808 808 4994

Eating disorders

BEAT advice and support on eating problems and disorders: Helpline: 0808 801 0677 Youthline: 0808 801 0711 Studentline: 0808 801 0811 The Sanctuary chat room for people with an eating disorder, created specifically in response to coronavirus.

advice and support on eating problems and disorders:

Suicide prevention

Papyrus (Prevention of Young Suicide) provides confidential advice and support for young people who feel suicidal: HOPEline UK: 0800 068 41 41 Text: 07786 209 697 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

provides confidential advice and support for young people who feel suicidal: Samaritans is a national organisation for anyone in distress and in need of immediate support: Tel: 0116 123 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

for anyone in distress and in need of immediate support:

Trauma

UK Trauma Council resources on coronavirus and trauma

Domestic abuse