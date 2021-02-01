 
College rises to bake off challenge

College rises to bake off challenge

Students and staff from Barnsley College’s (@BarnsleyCollege) Learning for Living and Work department raised £286 for Barnsley Hospice by staging a virtual charity bake off challenge.

The challenge was organised by the department and was open to students and staff from across the College, with submissions being sent and judged remotely online by the College’s Senior Management Team.

Dozens of entries came in and the winner was Catering and Hospitality student Jessica Steel, with Koby Smales and James Elm, also both studying Catering and Hospitality, teaming up in second place and Learning for Living and Work student Jodie Smith claiming third place.

Chantelle Selby, an Instructor in the College’s Learning for Living and Work department, said:

“My colleague Jessica Silcock and I decided to plan a charity bake off competition to give our students the chance to collaborate with staff and students from other departments in Barnsley College and from Greenacre School.

“We wanted to give students across College an opportunity to practice their baking skills and have some fun whilst doing it. The students’ chosen charity was Barnsley Hospice as they wanted to financially support this local charity to help them in continue their great work throughout this pandemic.

“All the bake off entries were outstanding and looked delicious and we were thrilled with the amount of people that got involved to help raise nearly £300 for the hospice.”

