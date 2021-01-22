Breedon Consulting forges partnership with ER Recruitment

East Midlands HR company, Breedon Consulting Limited (@BreedonHr), has announced a formal partnership with ER Recruitment (@ERRECRUITMENT1) to offer a full scope of HR, recruitment, and learning and development services.
Forged with the best interests of both companies’ clients at its heart, the partnership will combine Breedon Consulting and ER Recruitments’ services to provide a joint comprehensive offering for clients, addressing the complete employee lifecycle.
Building on a longstanding relationship between MD of Breedon Consulting, Nicki Robson, and MD of ER Recruitment, Eileen Richards, who share the same values and approach to business – the two companies aligned, as both had been looking to expand services, and felt it would be beneficial to align with experts in complementary disciplines.
With a track record of successfully working together in the past to provide flexible crossover services, the new relationship will see a blending of the full range of Breedon Consulting and ER Recruitment services, to attract and retain the right employees for clients, delivering a complete people offering, with tailored services to suit and match businesses and management teams in any industry.
Breedon will be providing its full scope of HR services, which include; strategic services, operational services and HR software systems. On the learning and development side, Breedon specialises in profiling, individual development, management development, employee engagement and performance frameworks.
Services from ER Recruitment will include; retained assignments, head hunting, volume recruitment campaigns, initial screening campaigns and compiling and managing specific assessment centres.
Each company will be introducing the new combined services to existing clients, to propose delivering joint projects. Those that sign up to new joint services will not only gain access to HR, and learning and development experts for the retention, performance management and development of staff, but they will also have access to recruitment specialists to ensure the right talent is attracted into the business.
Nicki Robson, MD of Breedon Consulting, said:
“We are excited to announce our formal partnership with ER Recruitment. Eileen is a leading business woman in Leicestershire and we have known each other for many years, so when we realised we both wanted to expand our offering, this partnership was a natural fit, allowing us to provide a full and beneficial package of combined services for our existing clients, as well as new ones.
“We are very much looking forward to introducing our clients to our new joint services that cater for the full employee lifecycle, to ensure the right people are attracted and retained. We will be providing and delivering joint projects for our mutual clients’ benefit, as part of a joined-up people strategy.
Eileen Richards, MD of ER Recruitment, said:
“ER Recruitment is delighted to be working in partnership with Breedon Consulting to deliver a combined service of HR and recruitment. Nicki and the team at Breedon Consulting have an outstanding reputation as leaders within their industry which complements our own standing and will result in an incredible service offering to both new and existing clients.
“At team ER, we pride ourselves on truly understanding our clients’ DNA, and by working with Breedon Consulting, who we feel share so many of our values, we can offer an even more exclusive and tailored examination to provide an all-round people focused service.”
Breedon Consulting has grown its client base by 30% in recent months, sparking plans for the company to open offices in new locations across the Midlands and beyond, with the first prospective locations being Leicester, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire in the new year.
The company is offering free initial consultations to talk about challenges that business owners may be facing at the current time.