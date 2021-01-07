 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top home ed tips for parents, as schools close again

Details
Hits: 388
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Home Education

Head of Curriculum at Explore Learning (@exploretutors), Charlotte Gater, gives her 5 top tips to shake up your homeschooling plan and get your children's focus back. 

  1. Take their workspace to another room

If you’ve been using the same area for their homework, or to do educational activities in, for a while, your children may positively embrace a change of scenery and therefore a change in mindset if you are in a position to set up their workspace somewhere else in the house. Even if it's only for a couple of hours a day, a change of scenery can really refresh their minds.

  1. Start learning with a warm up activity

If your children are feeling down about the prospect of learning at home again, away from their teacher and their school friends, they may find it difficult to focus on work. Introduce a warm up activity/puzzle/brainteaser/game to help channel their focus before getting to the heart of their work. If you have more than one child, you could allow your children to take it in turns to run the warm ups to give them a sense of responsibility. 

  1. 3Vary the different teaching techniques and activities

Your kids may require variety now more than ever in the homeschooling activities to retain their attention and keep up motivation. It could help them to have a mixture of resource types to work with from websites, outdoor learning, reading, writing and listening activities incorporated into their education. Some things may be better taught in a kinaesthetic way e.g. weights and measures, whilst others would benefit from visual learning e.g. flags of different countries. 

To improve the variety, it can be useful to look outside of your home for support. Some ideas include: finding plays that have been live streamed, educational documentaries, walking in the garden, or opt for an at-home one-to-one tuition service like Explore at Home. A new voice and approach can break up the learning process and give your child a fresh perspective. 

  1. Balance core subjects with creative tasks and life lessons

While the core lessons like English and maths are integral to your children’s education, it’s important to remember the benefits of the creative arts too. Even though an art lesson taking place on the kitchen table may fill you with dread, a simple activity involving pencils or pens may allow your children to release their creative energy and will in turn have a positive impact on the subjects that may involve more logical or lateral thinking. 

To avoid mess, you could use Lego or toys with which they can build something; at the end, the activity can be quickly put away. Allow your children to choose the creative activity so they feel they have a say in their learning.

NPTC Group Of College's Star Lauren Drew Has The Voice
Sector News
NPTC Group Of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) Alumna and West End star Lauren Dr
Triton Secures 2 Contracts for Astrea Academy Woodfield
Sector News
(@Triton_ltd) Triton Construction has been awarded two separate contra
BESA announces free support for teachers during national lockdown
Sector News
BESA announces free support for teachers during national lockdownAs sc

  1. Give your children more breaks and time for drinks/snacks

As the weeks go on, homeschooling may become more difficult for children, so accept that your formal learning time may become shorter and their playtime/drink breaks may need to be longer and more frequent. Regular snack breaks will also keep their energy up. If you have the space, it can help to get active for five minutes with some star jumps or free style dance. Even if you end up with slightly less ‘lesson time’ overall as a result, the time your children do spend learning is likely to be better quality as they will be less restless.

You may also be interested in these articles:

NPTC Group Of College's Star Lauren Drew Has The Voice
Sector News
NPTC Group Of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) Alumna and West End star Lauren Dr
Triton Secures 2 Contracts for Astrea Academy Woodfield
Sector News
(@Triton_ltd) Triton Construction has been awarded two separate contra
Welsh apprentice engineers place with vehicle firm after national victory
Sector News
AN APPRENTICE is gearing up for a future in mechanics after engineerin
City Corporation calls for visitors to respect open spaces staff
Sector News
The City of London Corporation is urging visitors to its green spaces
Pandemic sees rise in creative ambition, OU survey finds
Sector News
Six in ten of us took up something creative in 2020Most popular activ
BESA announces free support for teachers during national lockdown
Sector News
BESA announces free support for teachers during national lockdownAs sc
SkillCounty releases a Universal Placement Portal for your online presence
Sector News
In Jan 2021, SkillCounty, a startup in the Talent Acquisition and Deve
Skills for Justice research reinforces significance of evidence-based policing in UK business crime prevention
Sector News
It is widely recognised that the extent and impact of crime on small b
School closures, remote learning, critical workers, nurseries and more: your lockdown education questions answered
Sector News
@EducationGovUK answer your questions about what a national lockdown m
Cardiff and Vale College goes with the FLO to promote period dignity
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has entered into a new partnership to
Bright Network launches free tech academy
Sector News
Bright Network launches free tech academy to upskill 100,000 UK studen
Employment law changes 2021: Guide for schools and colleges
Sector News
There are a number of important changes taking place this year that sc

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5215)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page