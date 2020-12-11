 
DBC Training continues growth with opening of new centre in Chesterfield

Managing Director Kerry Bentley

Derby based award-winning Training Provider, DBC (@Derbybusco) are delighted to announce the opening of their new centre in Chesterfield, adding to their existing centres in Derby, Nottingham, Leicester and Hinckley. The Chesterfield office is in a prime, central location on Holywell Street and has easy access to parking and all the amenities Chesterfield has to offer. 

The new centre will provide the local community with enhanced opportunities to learn new skills and receive expert support, providing a pathway to a new career across a wide range of sectors.  DBC also work in partnership with local employees to match people to opportunities, providing a vital role in both supporting the local economy and local people.

The centre was officially opened by Toby Perkins, the Shadow Minister for Apprenticeships and Lifelong Learning and Labour MP for Chesterfield and Staveley on 7th December.  Mr Perkins said; “This is an incredibly exciting development, I know how crucial apprenticeships are and how important the independent training sector is in enabling smaller employers to access apprenticeships.  Apprenticeships also support young people into taking those first steps onto that career ladder or providing opportunities for more experienced people to retrain and learn new skills and begin a new career path”.  He continued “At a time when skills and training need to be at the top of the political agenda it is incredibly pleasing tht DBC is opening a site in Chesterfield”.

Managing Director Kerry Bentley expressed her delight at being able to open a new centre and continue the Company’s next phase of growth.  “We are proud to open our new centre as it signifies real opportunities for local people and local employers to grow and develop their careers and businesses. We work exceptionally hard to ensure the specialised work-related training we offer is able to be accessed by as many people as possible to provide opportunities that transform lives and fulfil aspirations.  The new offices in Chesterfield will, without a doubt, help us to keep moving forward and allow us to offer our services to Employers and Apprentices in a new and exciting location”.

Founded in 2000, DBC Training is a leading provider of training and employment solutions.

 

 

