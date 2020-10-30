https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/30/ofsted-inspections-illustrate-high-proportion-of-good-or-outstanding-schools/

Ofsted inspections illustrate high proportion of good or outstanding schools

Posted by: , Posted on: - Categories: Ofsted

Yesterday, Ofsted published an update on school inspections from 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020.

The findings show that 86% (18,773) of all schools have been rated good or outstanding, a figure that has remained the same since August 2018. This proportion has remained fairly stable over the last three years at 86% and prior to that it climbed steadily from 68% in August 2010.

Additionally, 88% of all primary schools were judged as good or outstanding, compared with 76% of secondary schools. This is an increase of 1% for primary schools compared with last year, while the figure for secondary schools remains unchanged. At the end of August 2020, the amount of secondary schools rated or good or outstanding remains unchanged since August 2019, compared to 75% at March 2019 and August 2018, prior to that it climbed steadily from 64% in August 2010.

Since August 2018, the number of schools judged outstanding has declined from 21% to19%, while the number of schools judged good has increased from 65% to 67%. This is likely to be caused by fewer previously good and previously non-exempt outstanding schools becoming or remaining outstanding at their inspections this year than in previous years, and Ofsted’s new framework setting a higher bar for outstanding.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“Standards have improved in our school significantly compared to ten years ago, with 86% of schools rated good or outstanding compared to 68% in 2010”

“Ofsted’s new framework has a renewed focus on the curriculum, behaviour and personal development, and an active focus on reducing teacher workload.”

More about the data from Ofsted can be found here.

