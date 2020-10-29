 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education world now putting more focus on planning

Details
Hits: 477
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A 32% increase in downloads in the last four weeks is a tangible indicator that planning is back at the top of the agenda according to Plandisc, the world’s first digital, shareable and interactive circular planning tool.  Usage from clients in the education sector has soared a staggering 50% in the “back to school” season. With 60,000 customers across twenty countries, Plandisc originated as a planning tool for schools and it is the education world from primary schools through to colleges and further and higher education bodies which remains by far its biggest fan base. 

Plandisc originated in Denmark where the expression “year wheel” is much used.  Ideal for visualising organisational flow and generating transparency to break down departmental siloes that can hinder progress, year wheels make it easy to involve multiple groups and stakeholders. At its simplest, having the overview ensures that classes, timetables and event schedules do not clash and for education establishments wanting to function at the highest possible professional level, the evaluation module ensures that mistakes do not reoccur.   

It saves time for the school as a whole and Plandisc customer feedback shows that administration time is reduced by about 2 hours per teacher or academic member of staff (per annum). “Plandisc is ideal for starting to (re-) plan activities/tasks/meetings in a still semi-virtual world. The need for coordination and visualization and mapping of elements across a school or educational establishment is going to be huge to avoid overlapping activities and stressing the organisation unnecessarily” explains Torben Stigaard.    

Plandisc is compatible with Microsoft Teams and Sharepoint and the synchronisation between Outlook and Plandisc means that important meetings and events can be transferred across in a few clicks, so no “copy and pasting” required with changes appearing both in Outlook and the Plandisc at the same time.  Typically embedded on an organisation’s intranet to make it accessible to all staff, the circular overview helps coordinate plans between academic departments as well as sports, events and marketing activity.  With a circular view, it is easy to spot overlapping activities and make sure that staff meetings, parent days and virtual open days for example are distributed evenly throughout the year. As Stigaard explains “Sharing information via Plandisc in business as usual times avoids last-minute changes of plans and extra workload but now, with so much activity that was paused during lockdown needing to restart, there is even more need for better planning as an educational establishment cannot suddenly implement all paused activity at the same time whilst still having the flexibility update plans easily and efficiently as circumstances change.” 

Plandisc is intuitive and for schools, colleges, universities wanting to test it out, is free to use for one user creating up to three Plandiscs and is easy to get started as there are a number of templates on its website to choose from: https://plandisc.com/en/circular-calendar-templates/ Packages include a Premium account for just £130  a year which provides 10 Plandiscs and a Business version with unlimited Plandiscs for £160 a year. 

College restaurants launch New Covent Garden Market vegetarian menu
Sector News
Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) has partnered New Covent Gard
WINNER OF Â£50,000 CULTURAL INNOVATION FUSION PRIZE ANNOUNCED
Sector News
Culture Mile, in partnership with @FdnFutureLondon, today (29 October)
Leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Generation UK to provide coding skills and job opportunities to underrepresented talent
Sector News
Leading coding bootcamp @makersacademy announces partnership with @You

Outside the education world, Plandisc is used by all kinds of organisations and it now has over 60,000 users in twenty countries and twenty sectors from churches in the US to fashion companies in the Nordics and multi-nationals. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

College restaurants launch New Covent Garden Market vegetarian menu
Sector News
Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) has partnered New Covent Gard
WINNER OF £50,000 CULTURAL INNOVATION FUSION PRIZE ANNOUNCED
Sector News
Culture Mile, in partnership with @FdnFutureLondon, today (29 October)
Student Heroes Save Young Man’s Life
Sector News
A group of six teenagers including four students from @EKC__Group in B
Edge Hill student highlights her fight for the Windrush generation during Black History Month
Sector News
An inspiring student who is fighting for the victims of the Windrush s
Student presidents from across the UK call for a plan on how students can return home for Christmas
Sector News
The presidents of @nusuk, @NUSScotland, @NUSWales and @NUS_USI, alongs
GCSEs and A-Levels 2021 arrangements in England
Sector News
@NEUnion comment on 2021 arrangements for GCSEs and A-Levels in Englan
Leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Generation UK to provide coding skills and job opportunities to underrepresented talent
Sector News
Leading coding bootcamp @makersacademy announces partnership with @You
IBAT College Dublin offers Flexible Learning with the Launch of Modular MBA
Sector News
@IBATCollege Dublin, Ireland’s leading enterprise-focused third leve
Quartet of Wins for EKC Group as College Staff Named Best in Kent
Sector News
Four inspirational members of staff from EKC Group (@EKC__Group) recen
RNN Group Upgrade to Google Enterprise for Education
Sector News
The @RNNGroup, the largest single provider of education to school leav
In Support of Lifelong Learning Week, Graham Hasting-Evans from NOCN Group hosts webinar – “Will The Lifetime Skills Guarantee Really Help To ‘Close The Gap’?”
Sector News
@NOCNGroup will host a webinar on Tuesday 3rd November at 11:30am, as
Is there a viable alternative to the traditional curriculum for vulnerable and SEND learners?
Sector News
For many of us, the words’ deep dive’ can be associated with an ex

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: College restaurants launch New Covent Garden Market vegetarian menu 23 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 13 hours 15 minutes ago

South West Institute of Technology centre (SWIoT)

South West Institute of Technology centre (SWIoT)

Petroc Principal Sean Mackney is supporting Love Our Colleges week by showing off the build of our South West Institute of Technology centre...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 13 hours 17 minutes ago

RT @FrancisAlun: We talked a little bit about Oldham and social mobility with @TomBewick and guests. It was fun to do and #skillsworldlive…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5059)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page