 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bridging Data Skills Gap for Students Entering the Future Workforce

Details
Hits: 346
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kevin Hanegan, Chief Learning Officer at Qlik

@Worcester_Uni has successfully implemented the @Qlik Academic Program to help prepare students for the future of work, in which every employee will require data literacy skills to meet growing business demand.

Looking to continue its legacy of offering one of the best graduate employment rates among UK universities, the decision to introduce the program was made by Richard Wilkinson, a senior lecturer in Computing at the University of Worcester. This was in response to the explosive growth of big data and an increasing recognition of its value, creating a huge demand for employees that are capable of reading, understanding, questioning and analysing data.

This is a key challenge the government has outlined that needs to be addressed in its new National Data Strategy, citing that demand for data skills has more than tripled since 2013, and acknowledging the importance of improving access to data skills education at tertiary education facilities.

The Qlik Academic Program works to address this education gap by providing universities and researchers with free Qlik® software and resources to help educate and train the next generation of experts leading with data. Through hands-on experience with industry leading commercial software, the Qlik Academic Program has allowed University of Worcester students to go beyond theory, and develop workplace-ready skills through opportunities to analyse real-world information, discover patterns, make connections and bring the findings to life.

The program also provides students with the flexibility to learn and develop new skills without needing to be on campus. Despite the transition to distance learning this year, the University of Worcester students were able to record their presentations and submit them virtually, with the help of unique features presented via Qlik Sense®. The application’s data storytelling functionality provides users with a way to turn data insights into a compelling and easy-to-consume story.

The evaluation involved students finding a data set relevant to their chosen degree pathway and analysing it in a Qlik Sense application to present their discoveries. Chosen topics varied from analysis on how Birmingham City Football Club can maximise ticket revenue, to how companies such as BP and Starbucks can use company data to drive business decisions.

The implementation of this program is helping the University of Worcester directly address the significant data literacy skills shortage in the UK workforce. Research conducted by Qlik and Accenture previously revealed that the data literacy skills gaps is impacting organisations’ ability to thrive in the data-driven economy. Currently, only 17 percent of UK employees are data literate and the same number believe they’re fully prepared to use data effectively skills.

“As we look toward the future of work, it’s clear that every industry will become increasingly reliant on data for decision-making and as such, will prioritise candidates with the requisite data literacy skills when hiring,” said Richard Wilkinson, The University of Worcester’s Senior Lecturer in Computing. “The Qlik Academic Program has helped us to equip students with the skills and knowledge to increase their career marketability and meet this growing demand by providing hands-on experience with commercial software, which in turn will help them demonstrate to employers that they have skills that will make a true impact.”

“With the uncertainty facing the 2020/2021 academic year, we plan to increase integration of the Qlik Academic Program in our teaching, giving students access to resources that allow them to study when and where suits them best,” continued Wilkinson. “Because the one thing that is certain in the future is that the importance of data will only increase, so we’re confident that by offering the modules which embed data literacy and the Qlik platform, we’re setting students up with the skills to succeed in any career path they choose.”

“In today’s data-driven world, strong analytical and data literacy skills are fundamental requirements across a wide range of industries,” said Kevin Hanegan, Chief Learning Officer at Qlik.

“The University of Worcester is giving students the opportunity to stand out against their peers when entering today’s competitive workforce and ensuring they can add skills to their resume that will have employers sit up and take notice.”

“This year in particular, with the shift to remote working and an increased reliance on data in many industries to understand unprecedented trends, we’ve seen demand for digital skills such as data literacy skyrocket. Offering students the option to improve their data literacy will become increasingly important for tertiary providers as employer demand for skilled data workers will continue to grow,” said Hanegan.

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4981)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page