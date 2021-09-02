School-led tutoring: conditions of grant

Details for schools, academy trusts and local authorities on the expectations and conditions attached to school-led tutoring funding.

The National Tutoring Programme (NTP) helps support disadvantaged and vulnerable pupils from year 1 to year 11 to catch-up on missed education due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

School-led tutoring is one route of the NTP. State-funded schools and academy trusts, with pupils eligible for pupil premium, receive a ring-fenced grant to source their own tutoring provision to support catch-up.

This guidance is for school leaders, school staff and governing bodies in eligible schools and academy trusts, as well as local authorities.

It includes information on:

  • eligibility
  • what the funding can be spent on
  • funding allocations
  • subsidies and school contributions
  • payment schedules
  • data requirements
  • overpayments
  • specific conditions for local authorities

You can read more about how to access, plan and deliver school-led tutoring.

You can access more information about the National Tutoring Programme.

Published 2 September 2021