Information for students and higher education institutions about the NHS Bursary Scheme rules that apply for the academic year 2021 to 2022.

The NHS Bursary Scheme new rules (10th edition) are for the academic year from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2022.

They apply to:

  • medical and dental students (bursary-eligible study years)
  • continuing non-medical students who started their course on or after 1 September 2012 but before 1 August 2017
  • continuing non-medical postgraduate students who started their course on or after 1 August 2017 but before 1 August 2018
  • continuing students on dental hygiene and dental therapy courses (included in the capped numbers commissioned by Health Education England) who started their course on or after 1 August 2017 but before 1 August 2019
Published 12 August 2021