Termination notice issued to the Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to Landau Forte Academy Moorhead by the Department for Education.

Documents

Termination notice issued to Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to Landau Forte Academy Moorhead

PDF, 170KB, 3 pages

Details

A letter from Carol Gray, the Interim Regional Schools Commissioner, to the Landau Forte Charitable Trust regarding the termination notice of the supplemental funding agreement for Landau Forte Academy Moorhead.

This follows on from the previous termination notice.

Published 11 August 2021