Results analysis and equalities analysis of level 3 vocational and technical qualifications awarded in 2021.

An analysis of grades awarded for VTQs in spring and summer 2021 - Level 3 qualifications

An analysis of grades awarded for VTQs in spring and summer 2021 - Level 3 qualifications

Equalities analysis of grades awarded for VTQs in spring and summer 2021

Equalities analysis of grades awarded for VTQs in spring and summer 2021

Logistic regression specification

The grade analysis report looks at the volumes and grade distributions of grades issued for the 2021 vocational and technical qualifications (VTQ) cohort. The equalities report examines outcomes for VTQ learners with different backgrounds (including protected characteristics and socioeconomic status) in 2021.

Published 10 August 2021