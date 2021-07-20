As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

June 2021 Transparency Supplier Spend

ODS, 33.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 15 July 2021
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings up to 1 July 2021 and ea
Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education [MS No.4/2021]
Resources
This treaty was presented to Parliament in July 2021.DocumentsGlobal C
Development Matters
Resources
Non-statutory curriculum guidance for the early years foundation stage

Published 20 July 2021