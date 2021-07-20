A summary of attendance in education settings up to 1 July 2021 and early years settings up to 15 July 2021.

Documents

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 15 July 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2021-week-29

Details

The data on explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak data is also available.

Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education [MS No.4/2021]
Resources
This treaty was presented to Parliament in July 2021.DocumentsGlobal C
Development Matters
Resources
Non-statutory curriculum guidance for the early years foundation stage
SLC Supplier Spend June 2021
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it

Published 20 July 2021