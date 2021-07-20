Details the activities of graduates who obtained qualifications during the academic year 2018 to 2019 (experimental statistics).

Higher education graduate outcomes survey UK: 2018 to 2019

https://www.hesa.ac.uk/news/20-07-2021/sb260-higher-education-graduate-outcomes-statistics

These experimental statistics detail the activities after 15 months of graduates who obtained qualifications during the academic year 2018 to 2019. The statistics are produced by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) from the Graduate Outcomes survey.

The first Graduate Outcomes Survey covered graduates who obtained qualifications during the academic year 2017 to 2018. Prior to that, HESA measured graduates’ activities through the Destinations of Leavers from Higher Education (DLHE) survey. Earlier publications are available on the HESA website.

Published 20 July 2021