A framework for traineeships that sets out who they are for, what they provide and their funding.

Traineeships are programmes of education and training that help young people get the skills and experience they need to get an apprenticeship or a job.

The 2020 to 2021 framework for delivery covers the period from 1 September 2020 to 31 July 2021.

Information about traineeships for providers, employers and young people is also available.

Published 9 May 2013
