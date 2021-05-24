How eligible providers of 16 to 19 education can apply for capital investment to accommodate upcoming demographic increases in 16 to 19-year-olds.

Documents

Guidance for applicants: Post-16 Capacity Fund

PDF, 294KB, 37 pages

Application form: Post-16 Capacity Fund

MS Word Document, 99.6KB

Question and answers: Post-16 Capacity Fund

PDF, 99.3KB, 3 pages

Details

  1. Read ‘guidance for applicants’ before you apply.

  2. Submit your completed application form, and any supporting documents, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 11.59pm on 14 June 2021.

Any questions received from applicants or their representatives about the application process will be published every Monday on this webpage.

Ensure you recheck this webpage before you submit a question.

Further information

You can apply if you are:

  • an FE college established as a further education corporation under the Further and Higher Education Act 1992 (FHEA 1992)
  • a Specialist Designated Institution as per section 28 of FHEA 1992
  • a sixth form college established as a further education corporation under the Further and Higher Education Act 1992 (FHEA 1992)
  • an academy established as per section1A(1)(a) Academies Act 2010 including and limited to:
    • 16 to 19 only academies
    • 16 to 19 only free schools
    • university technical colleges
    • a studio school providing technical education
    • a maths school
Published 18 May 2021
Last updated 24 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Questions and answers' document.

  2. First published.

