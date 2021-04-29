PervasID wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation 2021

Battery-free tracking pioneer PervasID, a company founded by Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub member Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan, has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation 2021. PervasID joins over 7,000 UK enterprises that have received this Royal recognition since the Queen’s Awards were established in 1965.
PervasID’s technology for passive RAIN (RAdio frequency IdentificatioN) RFID fixed reader systems for automating inventory tracking, stock-taking and asset management processes was developed in Cambridge and is sold around the world. The company’s patented products allow organisations across a range of markets to streamline processes by providing unparalleled visibility into goods, assets and people. PervasID’s unique technology solution delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed and cost effectiveness.
A single PervasID RFID reader can cover up to 400 m2 with 99% plus accuracy in real time, capable of readily scaling to much larger areas, such as industrial warehouses, multi-storey buildings or sprawling healthcare campuses. The company’s RFID readers have significantly greater accuracy, range and speed than any other RFID readers on the market. Its fixed reader products have been deployed in Europe, Asia and the US and clients include high-profile department stores, industrial companies, healthcare establishments, systems integrators and large-scale enterprises. PervasID is headquartered in Cambridge UK, with employees in France and the US.
“There are few things more critical to an enterprise than having clear oversight of where assets are and making sure that they are being used in the most efficient way possible. Our Cambridge-developed battery-free technology allows enterprises of all types to keep track of their inventory and asset cost effectively with unparalleled accuracy and speed,” said Sabesan Sithamparanathan, Founder & CEO of PervasID. “Our company has grown rapidly, with deployments around the globe, and we are delighted to have been recognised with this Queen’s Award for our innovation.”
- PervasID is a fast-growing technology company that designs and supplies world-leading, passive (battery-free) RFID fixed reader systems for automating inventory tracking, stock taking and asset management processes. Our patented products are enabling organisations across a wide range of markets to streamline processes by providing unparalleled visibility into goods, assets and people. No other solution on the market today can offer such accuracy, speed and cost effectiveness.
- The Enterprise Hub’s mission is to increase the number and quality of high-growth engineering and technology companies that solve some of society’s most pressing challenges. We’re fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, innovation and success among engineers in the UK, and creating more jobs and economic growth.
- The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.
In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.
Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.
