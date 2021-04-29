Monthly apprenticeship starts to January 2021, and official statistics covering the apprenticeship service and find an apprenticeship.

Documents

Apprenticeships and traineeships: April 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2020-21

Details

This publication is an update of the Apprenticeships and traineeships: March 2021 statistics publication and contains:

Academies publish bibliometric analysis of shale gas research
Resources
The Royal Society and Royal Academy of Engineering have published a b
News story: Perceptions of qualifications in England: wave 19
Resources
The results of Ofqual's annual survey on perceptions of AS, A levels,
Official Statistics: Perceptions of A levels, GCSEs and other qualifications: wave 19
Resources
Results of an annual survey of heads of schools, teachers, general pub

  • latest monthly apprenticeship starts data, reported to date, covering the first six months of the 2020/21 academic year
  • apprenticeship service statistics (including commitments, redundancies and incentives) as of 01 April 2021
  • adverts and vacancies as published on find an apprenticeship (to 31 March 2021)
Published 29 April 2021