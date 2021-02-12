A financial notice to improve issued to East London UTC Limited by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial Notice to Improve: East London UTC Limited

PDF, 120KB, 6 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at East London UTC Limited.

19+ funding allocations guidance 2021 to 2022
Resources
Technical guidance on calculating funding allocations for 2021 to 2022
Harmful online challenges and online hoaxes
Resources
Advice for schools and colleges to support their approach to harmful o
Convocatoria a jÃ³venes mujeres: 'LÃ­der por un DÃ­a'
Resources
The information on this page has been removed because it was publishe

Published 12 February 2021