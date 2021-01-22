Details of spending over £25k since 1 April 2012

Documents

2020 to 2021: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 4.17KB

2019 to 2020: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 5.83KB

2018 to 2019: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 5.17KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2017 to 2018: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 5KB

2016 to 2017: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 1.95KB

2015 to 2016: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 42.7KB

2014 to 2015: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 111KB

2013 to 2014: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 72.4KB

2012 to 2013: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 52.1KB

2011 to 2012: Ofqual invoices over £25k

View online Download CSV 7.71KB

Details

In line with UK government commitments to increase transparency, we have been publishing details of spend over £25,000 since 1 April 2012. We will continue to publish this data on a monthly basis.

Published 1 May 2012
Last updated 22 January 2021

  1. Five new invoices from September through to December added to the attachment.

  2. November financial transparency data - three new invoices over £25k.

  3. 2020 to 2021: Ofqual invoices over £25k document updated.

  4. Updates to the end of September.

  5. Data published up to August 2020.

  6. Data published up to June 2020.

  7. 2020 to 2021 data sheet uploaded. Data published up to April 2020.

  8. Data published up to March 2020.

  9. Data published up to December 2019.

  10. Data published up to November 2019.

  11. Data published up to September 2019.

  12. Data published up to July 2019.

  13. 2019 to 2020 data sheet uploaded. Data published up to May 2019

  14. Data published up to March 2019.

  15. Data published up to January 2019.

  16. Data moved into 1 file per financial year, to make the page easier to navigate. Data published up to September 2018.

  17. Added data for October 2017.

  18. Added data for September 2017.

  19. Added data for August 2017.

  20. Data added up to July 2017

  21. Returns published up to February 2017.

  22. Added data for September 2016.

  23. Added August 2016 data.

  24. Added an attachment: Expenditure over £25k - July 2016

  25. Expenditure over 25k - June 2016 added

  26. Expenditure over 25K - April 2016 document added

  27. Added data for March 2016

  28. Updated with data for January & February 2016

  29. Updated with data for November and December 2015.

  30. The page and attachments were re-named to accurately reflect what is contained in the data - spend data over £25k. Some of the data file formats were inconsistent or had random, non-transactional data in them; they have now been put in the standard format and non-transactional lines removed.

  31. Added October 2015 spend data.

  32. Spend data from May to September changed to CSV files for correct display on-page.

  33. Updated with data from April 2015 to September 2015.

  34. First published.