Information for further education (FE) providers about the outcome of the T Levels capital fund (TLCF) applications.

Successful applications for wave 2 of the T Levels capital fund for 2020 to 2021.

This will provide funding of over £48 million for 56 projects across 49 further education colleges, sixth-form colleges and schools.

Published 13 January 2021