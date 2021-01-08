Find out about the help for Universal Credit claimants aged 18 to 24 to find a job, work-related training or an apprenticeship though the Youth Offer.
You can get extra help to find work through the DWP Youth Offer if you are:
- claiming Universal Credit
- aged 18 to 24
- in the Intensive Work Search group (All Work Related Requirements)
While you are on the Youth Offer, you will continue to receive Universal Credit in line with the agreements made in your Claimant Commitment.
The Youth Offer has 3 different types of support:
- Youth Employment Programme
- Youth Hubs
- Youth Employability Coaches
You will agree the best option for you with your work coach at the start of your claim or later as your work coach gets to know you.
Youth Employment Programme
The aim of the Youth Employment Programme is to help prepare you for work, increase your chances of moving into a job and refer you to the most appropriate support. This could include:
- a sector based work academy programme (SWAP)
- a traineeship
- work experience
- a job placement through the Kickstart Scheme
- an apprenticeship
- attending sessions hosted by experienced staff from large companies to get help with CV writing, goal setting, job applications and interview practice (‘mentoring circles’)
- other work-related training including equivalents in Scotland and Wales
The programme lasts for 13 weeks and you will work with your work coach at jobcentre.
Employment and Skills review
Following your Claimant Commitment meeting, you will have an employment and skills review with your work coach. At the review, you will
- discuss your skills and the types of job you would like to do
- identify any work-related training you need
- get support to develop and improve your CV, covering letter, interview skills and job search activities
Work search reviews
During your time on the Youth Employment Programme, you will have reviews with your work coach by phone, face to face or online for continued support and coaching.
You will get support to meet your individual needs and deal with any personal barriers to work you may have. Your work coach may refer you to other local support and local job opportunities, for example:
- basic skills training
- other work-related training, including a traineeship and sector based work academy programme (SWAP)
- work experience opportunities for 2 to 8 weeks
- support from a Youth Hub for up to 6 months
- support from a Youth Employability Coach up to 6 months
DWP Youth Hubs
Your work coach may refer you to extra support for up to 6 months from a Youth Hub work coach.
Youth Hubs are located with other organisations to provide access to more services in one location. They support you looking for work by helping you develop your skills and other activities such as writing a CV and interview skills.
DWP is opening Youth Hubs in England, Scotland and Wales.
Some Youth Hubs offer a drop-in service for all young people who need support to find work, including those not claiming Universal Credit.
Contact your local jobcentre to find your nearest Youth Hub.
Youth Employability Coaches
Your work coach may refer you to a Youth Employability Coach if you have complex needs or other barriers stopping you finding a job. They are based in jobcentres and provide support for up to 6 months to help you move into work.
They can also provide 6 weeks support while you are in work when you have started a job.
Travel and childcare costs
If you attend training or work experience, you may be able to claim travel and childcare costs. Speak with your work coach about this.
Help finding work online
The jobhelp website has information on looking for jobs, help with CV’s, applications and interview support. It includes links to some national recruitment exercises and information to help people aged under 25 find work.Published 8 January 2021 Contents