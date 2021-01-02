Information for initial teacher training providers about the government's market review of initial teacher training (ITT).

Initial teacher training (ITT) market review: overview

This document explains the focus of the ITT market review, including details of the expert advisory group supporting this work.

Published 2 January 2021