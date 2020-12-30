How settings can prepare for restrictions to help contain community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Contingency framework: education and childcare settings (excluding universities)

Contingency framework: implementation guidance

This document applies to:

  • early years providers
  • schools (including independent schools) and alternative provision
  • 16 to 18 academies
  • further education providers (FE)
  • breakfast clubs and after-school clubs
  • holiday clubs and other out-of-school settings

It does not apply to universities.

It sets out how restrictions on education would work in the rare circumstances they are needed. Any restrictions on education would only be as a last resort and may only be initiated following a ministerial decision.

