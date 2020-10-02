Equality, diversity and inclusion objectives that Ofsted will focus on from 2020 to 2022.

Documents

Ofsted’s equality objectives 2020 to 2022

HTML

Details

Ofsted’s equality objectives cover:

  • how we consider equality when we inspect and regulate
  • how we will ensure that our own staff, and those we contract with, have equality of opportunity

There are also equality objectives from 2016-2020 and annual reports on equality in Ofsted employment.

COVID-19 series: briefing on childrenâ€™s social care providers, September 2020
Resources
Evidence from assurance visits to childrenâ€™s homes between 1 and 11
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 1 October 2020
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March an
School preference data collections 2021: guide
Resources
Guide for local authorities completing the school preference data coll

Published 2 October 2020