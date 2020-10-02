Children's social care establishments or agencies can apply to Ofsted to remove or vary their conditions of registration.

Use this form to apply to remove or vary your conditions of registration. It should be signed by either:

  • the provider’s responsible individual
  • someone who makes up the registered provider and who has provided their details to Ofsted

You do not need to pay a fee. Ofsted has suspended variation fees until further notice.

Please send your completed form to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 2 October 2020