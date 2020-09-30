This official statistics release presents key findings from the Young Persons’ Behaviour and Attitudes Survey (YPBAS), carried out between September 2019 and February 2020, in relation to careers advice and guidance to year 11 and 12 pupils in Northern Ireland and their university aspirations.

Documents

Careers Advice & Guidance and University 2019 Statistical Factsheet

https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/careers-and-university-research

Details

Key findings are presented for year 11 and 12 pupils on their confidence making career decisions, the support they require to achieve their career goals, their awareness of the all-age Careers Service, their knowledge of how to contact a Careers Adviser outside school and also their university aspirations.

Published 30 September 2020