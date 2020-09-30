The UK and Vietnam agreed a joint refreshed strategic partnership agreement on 30 September 2020, during the Foreign Secretary’s visit to Hanoi.

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh agreed the refreshed strategic partnership agreement between UK and Vietnam. It marks 10 years of the UK-Vietnam Strategic Partnership and sets direction between the 2 countries for the next decade.

The agreement explains the UK and Vietnam’s commitment to further strengthening the bilateral partnership, and covers:

  • deepening bilateral trade and investment, and pursuing more open trade through global and regional economic integration
  • co-operating to support sustainable economic growth, and to combat the urgent challenges presented by climate change
  • working together on shared security challenges through peace-keeping operations, military healthcare and training and maritime security
  • enhancing ties in education, vocational training, higher education, particularly in the field of science and technology
  • promoting human rights, including promoting gender equality and tackling modern slavery
