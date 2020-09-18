Ofsted's framework and guidance for inspecting local authority services for children in need of help and protection, children in care and care leavers.

Documents

Inspecting local authority children’s services

HTML

How to use the local authority inspection sharing site

PDF, 364KB, 5 pages

Child-level data: additional guidance and template for Annex A

ODS, 45.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Talking to an Ofsted inspector: children

HTML

Talking to an inspector: parents and carers

HTML

Summary of framework changes

HTML

Links to legislation, regulations and statutory guidance

HTML

Details

From 2018 Ofsted will use this framework and guidance for most inspections of local authority children’s services (ILACS).

This page includes:

  • Ofsted’s framework for the inspection of local authority children’s services
  • guidance for local authorities on sharing information with us on an inspection
  • guidance for local authorities on providing child level data for the inspection
  • ‘Talking to…’ information for children and young people and their parents/carers that explains why inspectors want to speak with them and what we do with the things they tell us

For information about how Ofsted inspects the social care providers that we regulate see the Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF).

Published 29 November 2017
Last updated 18 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. In the section on ILACS focused visits during the restart of routine inspection, we added information about identifying areas for priority action and two items to the information request.

  2. Updated the framework, setting out arrangements for focused visits in light of the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19). Also converted documents to a more accessible format.

  3. We have updated Annex A: Child-level data: additional guidance and template, a summary of all changes can be found at the end of the document.

  4. Updated framework document - a summary of the changes made is included at the end of the framework.

  5. A summary of the changes made is on the penultimate page of the framework.

  6. Updated the 'How to use the local authority inspection sharing site' document to include details of how to receive and use verification codes.

  7. Updated the framework - there is a summary of changes at the end of the document.

  8. Published 'Talking to...' inspection privacy notices for children and young people and parents/carers.

  9. Added guidance on sharing files with Ofsted during inspections of local authority children's services.

  10. Annex B updated and new annex added (Annex C) about inspections where a local authority is part of a regional adoption agency.

  11. First published.

    Separation by sex: implications for inspections of mixed-sex/co-educational schools
    Resources
    Guidance for Ofsted inspectors when they find separation by sex on an
    Children accommodated in secure children's homes: 29 February 2020
    Resources
    Statistics on approved placements by type, gender, age and length of s
    Academy announces nine new Policy Fellows
    Resources
    The Royal Academy of Engineering welcomes its third cohort of Policy