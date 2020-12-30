What all special schools and other specialist settings will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Guidance for full opening: special schools and other specialist settings

HTML

Details

This guidance applies to:

  • special schools
  • special post-16 institutions (SPIs)
  • other specialist settings, such as hospital schools
Published 2 July 2020
Last updated 30 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated section on pregnant employees.

  2. Added information about tier 4 restrictions.

  3. Updated the isolation period from 14 days to 10 days from the day after an individual tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

  4. Updated sections on assessment and accountability, and contingency planning for remote education.

  5. Guidance updated to address the lifting of the national restrictions from 2 December 2020. Amendments to key policy areas have been made to reflect the local restriction tiers.

  6. Updated guidance on SEND legislation (to reflect that temporary changes have now ceased), the system of controls, residential settings, attendance, workforce, safeguarding, wraparound provision and extra-curricular activity, curriculum expectations, behaviour expectations and contingency planning for remote education.

  7. Added links to the 'Education and childcare settings: New National Restrictions from 5 November 2020'.

  8. Replaced references to “local lockdowns” with references to the local COVID alert levels.

  9. Updated the section on managing confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

  10. Amended the information on risk assessments for those with an education, health and care plan.

  11. Updated guidance to reflect the actions special schools and other specialist settings need to support full opening from the start of the autumn term. The main changes are listed at the start of the document.

  12. First published.

