Learners wishing to claim recognition of prior learning (RPL) must approach a DAO Centre. The DAO will not deal with RPL claims directly.

DAO recognition of prior learning table

DAO recognition of prior learning application form (accessible) (Updated 12 February 2021)

How to apply for RPL:

  • review the table above to find the DAO qualification which you would like to apply for via RPL
  • complete the ‘DAORPL Form’ evidencing the details of the claim
  • email/post completed ‘DAORPL Form’, with supporting evidence, as necessary, to the respective DAO centre.

The DAO centre will then assess your RPL claim and evidence for the respective qualification, to determine whether you meet all the assessment criteria. If successful, you will then be awarded the qualification from the DAO centre.

Published 16 September 2020
Last updated 12 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added: DAO recognition of prior learning application form (accessible) (Updated 12 February 2021).

  2. First published.

