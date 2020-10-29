Secretary of State for Education issues a seventh notice to modify pupil registration requirements for temporary pupils during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice November 2020

PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice October 2020

PDF, 155KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice September 2020

PDF, 232KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice August 2020

PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice July 2020

PDF, 172KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice June 2020

PDF, 191KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice May 2020

PDF, 152KB, 2 pages

Details

On 28 April 2020, the Secretary of State for Education issued a notice modifying section 3 of the Education Act 1996 in the context of pupil registration (section 434 of the Education Act 1996). The specified time period of that notice was 1 May to 31 May 2020. 5 subsequent notices were issued on a monthly basis. The current notice modifies section 3 of the act in the way specified above until 30 November 2020. The Secretary of State for Education has now issued a seventh notice with the same effect as the previous notices.

This notice is relevant to all schools.

It modifies pupil registration requirements so that a child is not to be registered as a pupil at a school merely because education is provided for them at the school on a temporary basis for reasons connected with the coronavirus outbreak.

Other important duties and responsibilities that exist with regards to pupils in general continue to apply in relation to pupils who are attending a school other than the school at which they are registered as pupils.

The new notice applies from 1 November to 30 November 2020.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Secretary of State for Education can issue notices to temporarily disapply or modify statutory requirements where this is an appropriate and proportionate action relating to the incidence or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Published 30 April 2020
Last updated 29 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice November 2020'.

  2. Added a sixth notice for October 2020.

  3. Added a fifth notice for September 2020.

  4. Added a fourth notice for August 2020.

  5. Added a third notice for July 2020.

  6. Added a second notice for June 2020.

  7. First published.

