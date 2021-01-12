Ofsted guidance and information relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) for schools, early years, children's social care and further education and skills providers.

On 17 March, all routine inspections of schools, further education, early years and social care providers were suspended. Urgent inspections where specific concerns have been raised are still going ahead. This allows us to prioritise the immediate safety of children where necessary. As far as we are able, we are continuing our important regulatory work.

We have also updated our deferral policy, including a section on deferrals during this period.

We are in daily contact with the Department for Education ( DfE ) to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact across education and social care.

Current activity

We will carry out all planned inspection activity remotely until after the February half term.

Schools and further education

Remote inspections of schools and further education providers will begin from 25 January, with a particular focus on how well children and learners are being educated remotely. We will inspect schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ as planned, but we will also follow up on complaints raised by parents across all grades of school in order to resolve issues. As these inspections will not involve an on-site visit, they will be unable to cover the full scope of a monitoring inspection. We will publish details of the inspection process shortly.

We will continue to undertake on-site inspections if we have immediate concerns – for example about safeguarding, the leadership of a school or a failure to provide education to children.

Social care and registered early years provision

We will pause assurance inspections to early years settings until after the February half term. However, we will continue with our vital regulatory work in early years and children’s social care. This work will sometimes require on-site visits, which will be risk-assessed based on the nature of the premises and the urgency of the work. As always, the safety and well-being of children is our first priority and we will take urgent action where we have concerns.

We will:

continue with on-site visits where we have urgent safeguarding concerns

continue with assurance visits to independent fostering agencies, which we will usually be able to carry out remotely

carry out monitoring visits, as necessary, to children’s homes and other settings. Monitoring visits will continue to be a combination of on site/off site/blended as appropriate

continue with our social care registration work, carefully risk assessed in line with government guidance

We will keep these plans under review. As with all visits, we will put considerable measures in place to ensure the safety of all concerned.

Remote education

The DfE has set out requirements for schools to provide high-quality remote education when children are unable to attend school.

We will look at how well schools are educating pupils in the current circumstances – which for most pupils means being educated remotely. We will also consider complaints made by parents about remote education to help resolve issues and make sure children are being well served. If parents feel their child’s school is not providing suitable remote education, they should first raise their concerns with the teacher or headteacher. If issues are not resolved, parents can report the matter to Ofsted.

We have published a short guide on what works well in remote education.

Our phased return to inspection

We are not planning to carry out graded inspections of education or social care providers before the summer term 2021.

Maintained schools and academies

From January, we will resume monitoring inspections of schools judged inadequate at their previous inspection and some schools graded as requires improvement. These will not result in a grade. Emergency inspections of schools will continue as they have done throughout the pandemic, in response to any serious concerns raised with Ofsted. See January 2021: maintained schools and academies for more information.

Routine inspections, which result in a school being awarded a new grade or being confirmed in its current grade, will resume in the summer term.

Independent schools

Throughout the spring term, all inspections will be at the request of the Department for Education ( DfE ). See January 2021: non-association independent schools for more information.

Routine inspections will resume in the summer term.

Further education and skills

From January, we will resume monitoring visits to providers that would be monitored in normal times – in particular new providers and those graded requires improvement and inadequate. Colleges that do not receive a monitoring visit may receive support and assurance visits. Safeguarding visits will continue in response to concerns raised about providers. See January 2021: further education and skills providers for more information.

Full graded inspections will resume in the summer term.

Interim education visits to prisons will start in January, to support and challenge prisons to return to full programmes of education and skills activities following COVID-19 restrictions.

Early years

We will carry out a programme of assurance inspections from the start of the spring term. These inspections will confirm whether or not a provider is meeting the early years foundation stage ( EYFS ) requirements.

Assurance inspections will be proportionate and risk-based. Providers will be prioritised based on the length of time since their last inspection, and any other relevant information.

Routine graded inspections will resume in the summer term of 2021.

Children’s social care

From January, we will resume focused visits to local authority children’s services. These visits will not result in a graded judgement.

Routine inspection under the inspection of local authority children’s services (ILACS) framework will begin from April. We will prioritise inadequate local authorities that are ready for re-inspection, and authorities where there are concerns.

We will continue with assurance visits under the social care common inspection framework ( SCCIF ) until April, when routine inspections will resume.

Area special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

From January we will resume joint interim visits with the Care Quality Commission. These visits aim to support improvement and will not result in a published letter or graded judgement.

Initial teacher education ( ITE )

From April 2021, Ofsted will introduce full graded inspections under the new ITE inspection framework.

We will carry out a thematic survey of ITE providers from January 2021, before full ITE inspections begin in April 2021. The survey will focus on how COVID-19 has affected the provision of ITE . This will result in a single published report before the start of inspections in April 2021.

Sending us documents and forms

Please use our online forms, if possible, for:

If we have previously asked you to post documents to us, please either scan or photograph them and send with your unique reference number ( URN ) to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

You can find your URN on your registration, your inspection report(s), and on your Ofsted reports page.

Due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), there are likely to be delays in reviewing incoming post.

Data from local authorities

We have considered whether we should minimise, defer or cancel the data collections we ask local authorities to give us, in order to reduce the burden on them during this time. As a result, we have adjusted collection timescales to account for the beginning of lockdown and the need for emergency planning time, and we have reduced the amount of data we request. We do not anticipate a delay in the publication of any social care national statistics as a result of these changes.

Also, local authorities are required to provide data on individual children when we need to carry out an emergency inspection due to safeguarding concerns.

Regulatory activity and urgent monitoring visits

This section applies only to:

early years and childcare providers

children’s social care providers that we inspect under the social care common inspection framework ( SCCIF )

Ofsted resumed inspecting providers on the Childcare Register and began a programme of visits in September 2020. All other routine inspections are suspended. However, we continue our important regulatory work to help maintain social care ( SC ) provision for the most vulnerable children, and the registration of vital early years ( EY ) services. This includes reviewing notifications from providers and other information we receive.

We have temporarily adjusted our regulatory activity to focus on:

provision that causes us concern

the need to register new provision

expansion to existing provision

Off-site activity

We will decide what needs to be done on or off site on a case-by-case basis, considering the lines of enquiry and the apparent level of risk.

The inspector may ask the provider to share more electronic evidence than usual. This evidence will vary, but may include:

photographs of premises such as repairs and decoration (and/or having a tour of the building through a video call)

safety certificates

confirmation of building works, such as invoices

updated policies

updated action plans

staffing lists to confirm that the provider has enough staff to re-open

staff training records and/or a careful risk assessment and plan for training (including e-learning, given the current circumstances)

On-site visits to social care providers

In addition to assurance visits, we may carry out on-site visits to social care providers when:

off-site inspection activity has not provided enough evidence that children are safe

we have received concerns that we can only fully consider through an on-site visit

we must visit to be able to decide whether to take, or to stop taking, regulatory action

There may be other circumstances in which we decide that an on-site visit is necessary, but we will decide those on a case-by-case basis.

Urgent monitoring visits to social care providers

We may announce an urgent monitoring visit so that we can take account of the circumstances, such as whether any children are self-isolating.

In some cases, we may need to visit unannounced. When this happens, the inspector will explain on arrival why they have come and ask the provider to take action so that they can safely enter. The inspector will usually stay outside while they do this.

Inspectors will plan the visit to ensure that they are on site for the minimum amount of time.

The inspector will ask the provider to try to limit the number of children and staff that they will need to see, talk to or meet with. They will ask the provider to help any child who is self-isolating or unwell to stay separate from the inspector. Inspectors will follow government guidance on, for example, washing hands, physical contact and social distancing.

Inspectors will be able to raise statutory requirements and recommendations where relevant. However, these will be focused on the things that are directly affecting the safety and well-being of children. They will take account of what is, and is not, within the provider’s control during this time.

On-site visits to early years and childcare providers

When we receive information about a setting, we need to determine what type of activity is needed to mitigate the risk to children. We will make a case by case decision on whether to carry out regulatory work remotely or to visit, or a combination of the two based on our risk assessment.

Inspectors will plan any visit to ensure that they are on site for the minimum amount of time. In announced visits, they will agree in advance with the registered provider what activity they will carry out.

After any off-site activity or on-site visits

After carrying out off- or on-site activity, we will usually arrange a case review to decide what further action to take, if any. This may include a decision to go on site.

Social care providers

Off-site activity and urgent monitoring visits will not result in a judgement based on the 4-point scale, as set out in the SCCIF . However, we will usually publish a report to help local authorities and commissioners in their decision-making. The report will include information such as:

the off-site activity we carried out

the findings from any on-site visit

what the provider told us, and the evidence it shared with us

what action we have decided to take (if any)

whether we have evidence to suggest that children are not, or are no longer, at risk (where relevant)

Early years and childcare providers

After our on-site visits or off-site activity, if we take action or ask a provider to take action to meet legal requirements, we will publish an outcome summary on our reports website.

Children’s social care

Ofsted began making assurance visits in September 2020.

We continue to register social care providers and managers. We have made some changes to the steps we take in completing the registration process. Contact throughout the process will be by a combination of face-to-face, telephone, email or video call. We will keep any visits to a minimum and follow the latest government guidelines, restrictions and safety advice.

The Children’s Commissioner for England has issued a children’s guide to coronavirus, which children’s social care providers may find useful.

Legislation, regulations and statutory guidance

We do not have the power to disapply or waive legislation, regulation or statutory guidance, for example around regulation 44 inspections. Legislative change is a matter for central government and, ultimately, parliament.

However, we recognise that we are in exceptional circumstances. You will have to make pragmatic decisions in the best interests of children. You should carry out a careful risk assessment of any action you take and keep a clear record of the decisions that you make.

We expect all providers to follow Public Health England’s advice. We expect you to think about alternative ways to keep in contact, supervise provision and maintain oversight, such as using telephone or video conferencing, while recognising the limitations of this approach. We are, of course, sensitive to the challenges that all providers are facing. We take a balanced and proportionate approach to regulation, taking account of how people have tried to satisfy regulatory requirements in these difficult circumstances.

Notifying Ofsted

You only need to notify us about incidents that the regulations require you to tell us about. We do not need you to tell us about anything else.

Foster carer recruitment

The current regulations allow fostering agencies and services to bring in recently retired or de-registered foster carers, rather like the NHS has done with doctors and nurses.

We expect you to do a careful risk assessment of any action you take and to keep a clear record of the decisions made.

Senior staff of providers visiting children’s homes

Senior or regional managers of providers may need to visit children’s homes in person during the current situation. They have responsibilities to safeguard children, and although online and telephone communication may be able to replace some face-to-face aspects of this, providers should retain the option to visit in person when necessary.

All providers need to take a balanced approach to this in the current circumstances. They should follow the government guidance on social distancing where possible.

Changes to children’s social care registration

We have made temporary changes to the process for those applying to register social care provision at the moment.

We have also added a fast-track application process specifically for registering children’s home provision in an emergency.

We will still follow the guide to registration of children’s social care services as far as possible.

Early years and childcare

We have announced our plans for the spring term 2021. In January 2021, we will carry out assurance inspections to providers on the Early Years register.

Early years foundation stage ( EYFS ) requirements

The DfE provided temporary flexibility in meeting some requirements of the early years foundation stage ( EYFS ) statutory framework. This includes those around:

ratios and qualifications of staff

paediatric first aid (PFA) certificates

learning and development and the progress check at age 2

Read the full DfE guidance about the coronavirus disapplications and modifications to the EYFS .

We will not take enforcement action against providers for not meeting the full EYFS requirements, if they are correctly applying the disapplied and modified requirements.

First aid certificates

The DfE had previously extended the expiration date for paediatric first aid certificates. However, you now need to have an up to date certificate.

Providers on the Childcare Register

On 11 September the Secretary of State for Education wrote to Ofsted to outline the requirements for the autumn term, which included the request for Ofsted to return to inspecting 1 in 10 providers registered on the Childcare Register each year. Following this, Ofsted began inspecting these providers again from 16 September. We select which providers to inspect on a proportionate and risk basis. We will contact some providers to find out whether they are currently operating and available for inspection.

Inspection of provision registered only on the Childcare Register (either or both parts) is a compliance inspection. It is not to make judgements about the quality of the provision but to make sure that the provider is complying with the requirements of the register.

Notifications

If you have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the setting (either child or staff member), or if your setting has been advised to close as a result, you should report this to Ofsted as soon as reasonably practical, and in any case within 14 days.

Letting us know if you are open or closed

We have been working with the DfE and local authorities to find out which early years providers, including childminders, are currently open or temporarily closed. This is to help find out if there is sufficient and accessible childcare available and to help support vulnerable children as best we can.

If your operating circumstances do change (you open or close), email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with ‘Change in operating hours’ in the subject field. Please do this even if you have already notified us about a closure due to COVID-19 cases. In the body of the email, please confirm the unique reference number for each setting and the details of the change. You can find your URN on your registration, your inspection report(s), and on your Ofsted reports page.

Fast-track application process

To support local authorities and registered early years and childcare settings, we have put in place temporary arrangements that allow us to fast-track applications and requests from existing providers only to operate provision in a different way or to set up additional premises.

Contact your local authority for further information.

Applying for a change in working premises

Childminders and childcarers looking after the children of key workers on domestic premises can apply to work from non-domestic premises for up to 50% of their time. If you would like to do this, email your application form to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . We will review the details and contact you as quickly as possible to discuss your request.

Resigning registrations

You should tell us if you are resigning your registration. To do this, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. from your email address that we have on your registration and include your unique reference number ( URN ). You can find your URN on your registration, your inspection report(s), and on your setting’s Ofsted reports page.

Nannies

If you are a nanny on the voluntary part of the Childcare Register, you should discuss with the family you work for to see if it is appropriate for you to carry on working at this time.

On 11 September the Secretary of State for Education wrote to Ofsted to request the resumption of inspection of providers registered on the Childcare Register. If you are selected for an inspection, but for safety reasons wish for the inspection to take place outside the home of the children you care for, please discuss this with the inspector when they call. Ofsted inspectors will be flexible given the current challenges of COVID-19 and recognise that providers may be anxious about visitors within a setting. Inspectors will carry out a risk assessment with you about how to manage the visit safely.

If you wish to defer your inspection, we will consider the application for deferral in line with our published policy.

Information for parents of children in early years provision during this time

If you have concerns about your child’s early years or childcare provider, you should still try to resolve these directly with the provider in the first instance, as is the case in normal times. You should only inform us if you remain dissatisfied with the provider’s response, or if you have a serious concern about children’s safety and well-being.

The DfE has produced guidance about the actions for early years and childcare providers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that you may find helpful.

As in normal circumstances, we have no power to get involved with contractual issues, such as disputes about fees and operating hours. It is up to providers how they charge for their services and the hours that children can attend for. The DfE ’s frequently asked questions about funding issues may be helpful.

Joiners and leavers

We have published new management information about monthly joiners and leavers in the childcare sector. New data will be released every month until July 2021, subject to review.

Inspection reports and management information

If we carry out inspections or visits we will publish reports as normal on the Ofsted reports website.

We also continue to publish statistics and transparency information. We paused publishing some management information in April, but we will gradually re-start when additional inspection reports have been published.

The Parent View Management Information due to be published in October will not be published as no school inspections have taken place since the last release.

Ofsted staff

During this period, around 700 Ofsted staff have been supporting local authorities, government departments and other organisations with the response to COVID-19.

More than 250 staff have been deployed to local authorities. These colleagues are helping to support vulnerable children, develop safeguarding processes and communicate with school leaders.

A number of qualified staff have been working in children’s homes, and more have volunteered to be emergency foster carers. Colleagues have also been supporting the London Gold group, across all London local authorities, to recruit staff into care settings. Some of our school inspectors have been supporting Star Line, a home-learning parent helpline.

Around 300 staff have been supporting government departments. Staff from across Ofsted – inspectors, administrative staff and other specialists – have been working with the Department of Health and Social Care, the Department for Education and the Department for Work and Pensions. We have also had a small number of colleagues volunteering with the NHS.

