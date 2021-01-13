Details on the fund and how to apply.

The T Levels Capital Fund is available to support eligible further education providers delivering T Levels in September 2022.

The fund is formed of 2 parts:

  • the building and facilities improvement grant (BFIG) which providers will need to bid for
  • the Specialist Equipment Allocation (SEA) which will be awarded to providers using a formula allocation (provided they have not previously received funding for the particular route/s)

2020 and 2021 providers will also be able to bid for funding to support the delivery of the new T Level routes, or existing routes for which they have not previously received capital funding.

These documents are for further education providers delivering T Levels in the academic year 2022 to 2023:

  • ‘T Levels capital fund guidance’ provides an overview of the fund and how to apply for the BFIG
  • ‘T Levels application form’ to be completed by providers applying for the BFIG
  • ‘T Levels capital fund monthly cash flow template’ explains how to account for your income and expenditure during the next 2 years, and must be completed by all applicants
  • ‘T Levels capital financial return template’ must be completed by all applicants where the value of the project submitted is over £1 million, to provide a net present value analysis for all options considered
  • ‘T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts’ must be completed by academies or multi academy trusts where a reduced funding match is requested
  • ‘Space needs assessment tools’ will need to be completed for expansion projects
  • ‘Specialist equipment allocation’ explains this element of the fund

Update on applications for wave 2

We have now published the successful applications for T Levels capital fund: wave 2.

Published 30 January 2019
Last updated 13 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance for 2022 providers.

  2. Update to timing of grant allocation in the 'Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)' guidance.

  3. Added an updated version of the 'T Levels capital fund guidance'.

  4. Added a note about how coronavirus (COVID-19) will affect wave 1 and wave 2 delivery.

  5. Updated 'T Levels capital fund application form' and 'T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts'.

  6. Updated guidance and application forms to apply for a building and facilities improvement grant for the academic year 2021 to 2022.

  7. Amended opening sentences of document 'Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)' for clarity.

  8. First published.

