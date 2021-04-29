Statistics on the attainment of 16- to 19-year-olds in England, including exam results and performance tables.

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives.

A levels and other 16 to 18 results

16 to 18 school and college performance tables

Sixth-form students’ performance in secondary schools and further education colleges.

16 to 18 multi-academy trust performance measures

Qualification success rates

Proportion of courses completed at school and academy sixth forms

Level 1 and 2 attainment

Level 2 and 3 attainment

Published 10 October 2013
Last updated 29 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2020'.

  2. Added 'A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2019 to 2020 (provisional)'.

  3. Added 'Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2019'.

  4. Added '16 to 18 multi-academy trust performance: 2019 revised'.

  5. Added 'A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2018 to 2019 (revised)'.

  6. Added 'A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2018 to 2019 (provisional)'.

  7. Added 'Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2018' to 'Level 2 and 3 attainment'.

  8. Added 'School and college performance tables in England: 2017 to 2018' and 'A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2017 to 2018 (revised)'.

  9. Added 'A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2017 to 2018 (provisional)'.

  10. Added document ‘Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2017’.

  11. Added 'A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2016 to 2017 (revised)' to the collection.

  12. Added 'A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2016 to 2017 (provisional)'.

  13. Added 'Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2016'

  14. Added 'A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2015 to 2016 (revised)' and 'School and college performance tables: 2015 to 2016'.

  15. Added 'A level and other level 3 results: 2015 to 2016 (provisional)'.

  16. Added 'Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students - 2014 to 2015' and 'Interim retention measure for school sixth forms: 2014 to 2015' statistics.

  17. Added 'Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2015'.

  18. Added 'A level and other level 3 results: 2014 to 2015 (revised)' and 'School and college performance tables in England: 2014 to 2015'.

  19. Added 'A level and other level 3 results: 2014 to 2015 (provisional)'.

  20. Added 'Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2014' to the 'Level 2 and 3 attainment' group.

  21. Added 'School and college performance tables in England: 2013 to 2014' and 'A level and other level 3 results: 2013 to 2014 (revised)' to the collection.

  22. Added 'Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students - 2012 to 2013' statistics.

  23. Remove reference to an out-of-date announcement.

  24. Added Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2013 statistical first release.

  25. First published.

