Guidance, allocations and conditions of grant for pre-16 schools funding.
View the funding education for 16 to 19 year olds for guidance relating to post-16 funding.
Pre-16 schools funding
These pages provide guidance for local authorities about school revenue funding.
- Pre-16 schools funding: local authority guidance for 2021 to 2022
- Pre-16 schools funding: local authority guidance for 2020 to 2021
- Pre-16 schools funding: guidance for 2019 to 2020
- National funding formula tables for schools and high needs: 2021 to 2022
- National funding formula tables for schools and high needs: 2020 to 2021
Dedicated schools grant
These pages provide information and guidance about the dedicated schools grant.
- Dedicated schools grant (DSG): 2020 to 2021
- Dedicated schools grant (DSG): 2019 to 2020
- Dedicated schools grant (DSG): 2018 to 2019
- Dedicated schools grant (DSG) deficit management plan
High needs funding
These pages provide information for local authorities about high needs funding arrangements.
- High needs funding arrangements: 2021 to 2022
- High needs funding arrangements: 2020 to 2021
- High needs funding arrangements: 2019 to 2020
- High needs: allocated place numbers
- High needs benchmarking tool
Early years funding
These pages provides early years funding rates and operational guidance for local authorities.
- Early years funding: 2020-2021
- Early years national funding formula: funding rates and guidance
Pupil premium
These pages provide information, allocations and the conditions of grant for pupil premium.
- Pupil premium: allocations and conditions of grant 2020 to 2021
- Pupil premium: allocations and conditions of grant 2019 to 2020
- Pupil premium: allocations and conditions of grant 2018 to 2019
Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch up premium
These pages show how much year 7 literacy and numeracy catch up premium funding schools receive, and advice on how to spend it.
- Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: guide for schools
- Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: 2019 to 2020
- Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: 2018 to 2019
Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM)
These pages show how much UIFSM funding schools receive, and advice on how to spend it.
- Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2019 to 2020
- Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): funding allocations 2018 to 2019
Teachers' pay grant
These pages show the allocations and conditions of grant for local authorities for the teachers’ pay grant.
- Teachers’ pay grant: allocations for 2020 to 2021 financial year
- Teachers' pay grant: allocations for 2019 to 2020 financial year
- Teachers' pay grant: September 2018 to March 2019 allocations
Teachers' pension employer contribution grant (TPECG)
These pages provide information on the TPECG.
- Pension grants for schools, local authorities and music hubs
- Teachers’ pension grant: 2020 to 2021 allocations
- Teachers’ pension grant: 2019 to 2020 allocations
Section 251
These pages provide information about local authority education funding and expenditure plans.
- Section 251: 2020 to 2021
- Section 251: 2019 to 2020
- Section 251: 2018 to 2019
Other grants (PE and sport, FSM and school improvement)
These pages provide information about the other grants local authorities may receive.
- PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2020 to 2021
- PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2019 to 2020
- PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2018 to 2019
- Free school meals supplementary grant: 2019 to 2020
- Free school meals supplementary grant: 2018 to 2019
- School improvement monitoring and brokering grant allocations
Data and quality assurance
These pages provide guidance to help local authorities collect information about their income and expenditure.
- Dedicated schools grant assurance: guidance for local authorities
- Schools financial value standard (SFVS)
- Consistent financial reporting framework: 2020 to 2021
- Consistent financial reporting framework: 2019 to 2020
- Consistent financial reporting (CFR) framework
Other information
These pages provide other information for local authorities about pre-16 funding.
- Schools forum operational and good practice guide
- How to complete the authority proforma tool (APT)
- School capital funding
