DfE letters to independent schools failing to meet the independent school standards for education, safeguarding, governance and other areas of school operation.

If a school receives a warning notice, it must submit an action plan showing how it will meet the independent school standards in future.

Enforcement letters will be sent to schools who persistently fail to meet the independent school standards.

Open notices: 2020

Open notices: 2019

Open notices: 2018

Open notices: 2017

Closed notices

