ILR FileMerge helps you prepare a single Individualised Learner Record (ILR) file to upload to the Funding Information Service (FIS) or Submit Learner Data.

ILR FileMerge user guide

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

ILR FileMerge Known Issues 2020 to 2021

Providers that collect ILR data in more than one file need to combine the data into a single file for submission.

ILR FileMerge is software that makes combining ILR files easy.

You can download ILR FileMerge for free.

Published 22 August 2019
Last updated 29 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the ILR FileMerge Known Issues 2020 to 2021 log.

  2. We have published the ILR FileMerge Known Issues log for 2020 to 2021.

  3. We have updated the ILR FileMerge user guide.

  4. We have updated the ILR FileMerge user guide.

  5. First published.

