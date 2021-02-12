Letters issued by Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to academy trusts with a financial notice to improve.
On this page you can find letters issued by ESFA that serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at an academy trust.
You can also read the ESFA investigation publishing policy.
Open notices
- Financial notice to improve: Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Basildon Academies
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Berwick Academy
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: The Brookfield School Ltd
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Cambridge Park Academy Ltd
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Chapel Street Community Schools Trust
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: Chetwynde School Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Cirrus Primary Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Durand Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: East London Science School Trust
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: East London UTC Limited
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Energy Coast University Technical College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Hallam Schools’ Partnership Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Heath Family Trust (North West)
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: Herts & Essex Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Hinckley Academy and John Cleveland Sixth Form Centre
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: KWEST Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Khalsa Academies Trust Limited
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Learning Link Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Liverpool Joint Catholic and Church of England Academies Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Lubavitch Multi-Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Olive Tree Primary School Bolton
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Rye Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Salvatorian College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The SchoolsCompany Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Shooters Hill Sixth Form College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Stratton Education Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Steiner Academy Frome (issued 2019)
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: TBAP Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Thomas Keble School
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: Thrybergh Academy and Sports College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Townfield Primary School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: University of Chester Academies Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: UTC@harbourside
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Washwood Heath Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: The Watford UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Westfield Academy
- Notice
Closed notices
- Financial notice to improve: Academies Enterprise Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Ashwell Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Barnfield Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Barnfield Skills Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bay Education Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bishop of Rochester Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bolton UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bradfield School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bright Futures Educational Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Buckinghamshire UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Building Futures Enterprise Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Business Academy Bexley
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: CUL Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Daventry UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: De La Salle Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Dominic Barberi Multi Academy Company
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: DRB Ignite Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Durham Free School Limited
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: E-ACT Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Education Fellowship Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Education Fellowship Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Education for the 21st Century
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Engage Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Enterprise South Liverpool Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Giles Academy
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Gilsland Church of England Primary School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Grindon Hall Christian School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Guru Nanak Sikh Academy Ltd
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Hadlow Rural Community School Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Heathrow Aviation Engineering UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Kirkby Stephen Grammar School Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: LEAP Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Manchester Creative Studio
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Moorlands Free School Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: New Campus Basildon Studio School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Oldershaw Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Otley Prince Henry’s Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Park House School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Paxton Academy Ltd
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Penketh Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Perry Beeches The Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Plymouth CAST
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Portslade Aldridge Community Academy Trust
- Notice
- Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Quintin Kynaston Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Ridings Federation of Academies Trust
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: Robert Owen Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Robert Smyth Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Rodillian Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Royston Schools Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Aldhelm's Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Anselm’s Catholic Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Anthony’s Free School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Giles Church of England Academy, Pontefract
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Michael’s Academy
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Neots Learning Partnership
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Sawtry Community College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Silver Birch Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: South Dartmoor Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Steiner Academy Frome
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Swinton High School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Teddington School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Theale Green Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Trinity London Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Ursuline Academy Ilford
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Woolmer Hill School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Visions Learning Trust
- Notice
Last updated 12 February 2021 + show all updates
We have updated this page to add the financial notice to improve issued to East London UTC Limited.
We have updated this page to add the financial notice to improve (FNtI) issued to The Hallam Schools’ Partnership Academy Trust.
Updated to move Dominic Barberi Multi Academy Company and Trinity Academy London Trust to "closed" notices.
'Updated to add Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited to 'open notices'.
Updated to add East London Science School Trust and The Liverpool Joint Catholic and Church of England Academies Trust.
We have updated this page to add a financial notice to improve issued to Trinity London Academy Trust.
Updated to move Bolton UTC to 'closed notices'.
Updated to add Washwood Heath Multi Academy Trust to 'open notices'.
We have updated this page to add the financial notice to improve (FNtI) issued to Townfield Primary School.
Updated to add KWEST Multi Academy Trust and to move Manchester Creative Studio to 'closed notices'.
Collection updated to include FNTI issued to Cirrus Primary Academy Trust.
We have updated this page to add Herts & Essex Multi Academy Trust and to move Rodillian Multi Academy Trust to show as a closed notice as the FNtI is now lifted.
Updated to add Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust and to move Royston Schools Academy Trust to show as a closed notice.
We have updated this page to move Bay Education Trust to show as a closed notice.
Updated to move Bright Futures Educational Trust to the list of closed notices.
Page updated to move Education for the 21st Century from open to closed notices.
Updated to move Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust to closed notices.
Page updated to add The Khalsa Academies Trust Limited.
Updated to move Bradfield School to "closed notices".
Updated to add FNtIs issued to Cambridge Park Academy Ltd, Lubavitch Multi-Academy Trust and The Olive Tree Primary School Bolton. Also to move Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust to show as a "closed" notice.
Updated to add Learning Link Multi Academy Trust and to move Gilsland Church of England Primary School to show as a closed notice.
Updated to move De La Salle Academy Trust and Teddington School to "closed notices".
Updated to move South Dartmoor Academy Trust to "closed" notices.
Updated to move St Anthony's Free School, St Neots Learning Partnership and Engage MAT to show as "closed" notices.
Updated to move LEAP Academy Trust to closed notices.
Updated to move Guru Nanak Sikh Academy Ltd from open to closed notices.
Moved FNtI for Paxton Academy Ltd from open to closed.
Updated to include FNtI for South Dartmoor Academy
Updated to add Paxton Academy Ltd.
Updated to add Thrybergh Academy and Sports College.
Updated to move Robert Owen Academy Trust to show as a closed notice.
Updated to move The Education Fellowship Trust, St Michael's Academy and The Silver Birch Academy Trust to closed notices.
Updated to add Bradfield School FNtI and to move FNtI's for Plymouth CAST and St Giles Church of England Academy to closed notices
Added Financial notice to improve: Shooters Hill Sixth Form College to collection.
Updated to move Ashwell Academy Trust to closed notices.
Updated to add Steiner Academy Frome (issued 2019)
Updated to move CUL Academy Trust to closed notices.
Updated to add Thomas Keble School
Updated to add Berwick Academy.
Updated to move The Giles Academy to "closed" notices.
Updated to add Gilsland Church of England Primary School.
Updated to add Stratton Education Trust.
Updated to move Daventry UTC to "closed" notices because The University Technical College for New Technologies at Daventry (known as Daventry UTC) is now closed.
Updated to add 'Education for the 21st Century' to open notices.
Updated to close the FNTIs for Theale Green and Oldershaw Academy trusts.
Updated to add Westfield Academy
Updated to add Teddington School and move DRB Ignite Multi Academy Trust to "closed" notices.
Updated to move Building Futures Enterprise Academy Trust, Heathrow Aviation Engineering UTC and Park House School to "closed" notices.
Updated to add the TBAP Trust
Updated to add St Neots Learning Partnership
Updated to move The Robert Smyth Academy Trust to closed notices.
Updated to move St Anselm’s Catholic Multi Academy Trust to closed notices.
Updated to add St Giles Church of England Academy, Pontefract.
Updated to add The Silver Birch Academy Trust.
Updated to move Perry Beeches The Academy Trust to "closed" notices.
Updated to add The Heath Family Trust (North West)
Updated to add St Anthony's Free School and to move Visions Learning Trust (renamed UTC Lancashire Trust in 2015) as a closed notice.
Updated to add University of Chester Academies Trust and The Watford UTC published Friday 11 May 2018
Updated to add Ashwell Academy Trust and to move Swinton High School and Penketh Academy Trust to closed notices.
updated to add Engage Multi Academy Trust
Updated to add Bay Education Trust and Bolton UTC.
Updated to include Rodillian Multi Academy Trust
Updated to add St Michael's Academy and move The Ridings Federation of Academies Trust to closed notices.
Updated to move The Business Academy Bexley to closed notices.
Update: The Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy (IPACA) FNtI is now closed.
Updated to move Kirkby Stephen Grammar School Trust to closed notices.
Updated to add Plymouth CAST
Updated to add Rye Academy Trust
Updated to add The SchoolsCompany Trust and to move the Ursuline School Ilford from "open" to "closed" notices.
Updated collection to add DRB Ignite Multi Academy Trust and to move the following trusts from an open to a closed notice: Basildon New Campus Studio School; Buckinghamshire UTC; Grindon Hall Christian School; Portslade Aldridge Community Academy Trust and Woolmer Hill School.
Updated to add De La Salle Academy Trust
Updated to move Academies Enterprise Trust from and open to a closed notice.
Updated to add Lilac Sky Schools Academy Trust.
Updated collection to add Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust.
Updated to add Energy Coast University Technical College
Updated with letter to lift FNtI: Steiner Academy Frome
Financial notice to improve: The Basildon Academies added.
Updated to include the financial notice to improve for Building Futures Enterprise Academy Trust.
Updated to move Enterprise South Liverpool Academy Trust and Otley Prince Henry’s Academy Trust from open to closed notices.
Updated to add The Ridings Federation of Academies Trust.
FNtI for The Giles Academy added.
Financial Notice to Improve: The Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy Trust added.
FNtI: CUL Academy Trust added.
FNtI for Heathrow Aviation Engineering UTC added.
FNtIs for Robert Owen Academy Trust and The Education Fellowship Trust added.
The Ursuline Academy Ilford and the Chetwynde School Trust added.
Updated to include Manchester Creative Studio and Otley Prince Henry's Academy Trust
Updated to include: The Robert Smyth Academy Trust, The Hinckley Academy and John Cleveland Sixth Form Centre and Buckinghamshire UTC.
Updated to add Daventry UTC, Penketh Academy Trust and Steiner Academy Frome.
Updated to add Perry Beeches The Academy Trust
Update to add Bright Futures Educational Trust and Chapel Street Community Schools Trust
Updated add Swinton High School.
Updated to add Park House School.
Updated to add Dominic Barberi Multi Academy Company and Salvatorian College.
Updated to add The Oldershaw Academy Trust.
Updated to add LEAP Academy Trust.
Updated to move Bishop of Rochester Academy Trust to "closed notices".
Updated to add Sawtry Community College to 'closed notices'.
Added St Anselm's Catholic Multi Academy Trust.
Updated to move E-ACT and Barnfield Academy Trust academies to "closed notice".
Added Woolmer Hill School and New Campus Basildon Studio School.
Updated to add Durand Academy Trust.
Updated to move Hadlow Rural Community School Trust to "closed" notices.
Updated to add Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust.
Updated to add Portslade Aldridge Community Academy Trust.
Updated to add Bishop of Rochester Academy Trust, The Business Academy Bexley, Durham Free School Limited and Theale Green Academy Trust.
Updated to include Academies Enterprise Trust.
Updated to add Enterprise South Liverpool Academy Trust.
Updated to add Sawtry Community College
Added "Financial notice to improve: Hadlow Rural Community School Trust"
Updated to add a link to the EFA investigation publishing policy. Updated to add financial notice to improve for Visions Learning Trust
Updated to add Guru Nanak Sikh Academy Ltd and The Education Fellowship Trust.
Updated to include St Aldhelm's Academy Trust
Changed to add a letter sent to Quintin Kynaston Academy Trust.
First published.