How we're reforming technical education and developing the T Level qualifications for post-16 students.

T Level action plan: 2020

PDF, 1.48MB, 48 pages

T Level action plan: 2019

Ref: DfE-00196-2019PDF, 2.06MB, 48 pages

T Level action plan: 2018

Ref: DFE-00347-2018PDF, 621KB, 47 pages

Post-16 technical education reforms: T level action plan - October 2017

Ref: DFE-00274-2017PDF, 304KB, 24 pages

The 2020 T Level Action Plan provides information on the delivery of the first three T Levels in September 2020, and on our continued work with a range of delivery partners towards the full rollout of T Levels.

Updates include:

  • the launch of the first three T Levels
  • eligibility criteria and how providers will be able to register to deliver T Levels from 2023 and beyond
  • progress on the rollout of T Level routes and pathways
  • support packages available to T Level Providers; and
  • progress with the Level 3 Qualifications Review and Higher Technical Qualifications

The 2017, 2018 and 2019 action plans are available for reference

Further information about T Levels and next steps for providers is available

Published 11 October 2017
Last updated 13 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have published the T Level Action Plan 2020.

  2. Amended a sentence on page 17 of the 2019 action plan. This is to clarify that providers successful for 2022 T Level delivery will be able to offer T Levels introduced in 2020 and 2021, as well as those introduced in 2022.

  3. Added the T Level action plan for 2019.

  4. Added a T Level action plan policy update covering T Level grading and certification and the UCAS tariff for T Levels.

  5. Added a link to the industry placements policy framework.

  6. Updated table on page 10 of the T Level action plan 2018.

  7. Added the 2018 action plan.

  8. First published.

