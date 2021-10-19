Government right to put skills at heart of Net Zero Strategy

The government today (19 Oct) published its Net Zero Strategy: #BuildBackGreener.

Commenting on the Government’s Net Zero Strategy, WorldSkills UK said ministers were right to recognise that its plans to level up the country, create jobs and put the UK at the forefront of growing global markets in green technologies relied on having a skilled workforce.

WorldSkills UK CEO Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE said:

“The Government’s Net Zero Strategy rightly recognises that its ambitious plans to level up the country, create new green jobs and put the UK at the forefront of growing global markets in green technologies rely on having a sufficiently skilled workforce.

“Having employers and educators working together to identify and develop the skills needed to support action on climate change and deliver the jobs of the future is critical to delivering net zero. That’s why WorldSkills UK is not only discussing a new competitions programme in renewable energy to help develop the high-quality skills needed in this vital sector of our economy, but also exploring with our partners how to embed green principles, such as energy and resource efficiency, across our training programmes in sectors like construction and automotive.

“Securing inward foreign investment is vital to help create new green jobs. Cementing our position as a leader in green tech can only happen if the UK adds world-class green skills to its international calling card.

“Our Skills Taskforce for Global Britain is going to help set a new level of ambition and create the case for the UK as a world-leading skills economy to help land that much-needed international investment.”

Academy Fellows have welcomed the document, which aims to set out a plan for decarbonisation by 2050.

Professor Nilay Shah OBE FREng, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and Deputy Chair of the National Engineering Policy Centre Net Zero working group, says:

“I welcome the publication of the long-awaited net zero strategy today. The 2050 net zero target is ambitious and the UK will need to work hard to achieve it. Clear vision, good governance and a rigorous systems approach to implementation will all be needed to realise these ambitions and ensure that costs and benefits are distributed equitably and any undesirable unintended consequences are avoided. It is vital that a holistic transition plan is set out in order to be able to assess the engineering feasibility of different scenarios while building public and business confidence in a shared future and demonstrating UK leadership in the field.”

“For the net zero strategy to succeed it must be effective in driving and coordinating progress across government and industry, provide systems-level analysis, rapidly share learnings about what works, build a clear, evidence-based vision for a net zero and be underpinned by a clear net zero skills plan. This strategy recognises these things, and we look forward to working with government to flesh out and implement the additional measures needed to deal with the hard-to-predict impacts of so much change all at once, and to ensure that communities are empowered to make long-term choices about their local transition to net zero.

“I particularly welcome the recognition in the Net Zero Strategy of the importance of actively taking steps to reduce energy demand, which can be achieved through policies promoting efficiency and reduced consumption. Reaching net zero is virtually impossible without massively cutting down on the large amount of energy we waste, and prioritising energy efficiency measure now is an easy, ‘low-regret’ way to reduce the size of the net zero challenge.”

Tim Chapman FREng, a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says:

“I am delighted with the highest level of government attention to resolving our addiction to fossil fuels and propelling the UK towards a Net Zero Carbon future – headline grabbing policies of subsidies for heat pumps are balanced by well thought through remedies such as future low carbon electricity being made much more competitive with gas prices. Further leadership will be needed to paint a compelling picture of how a fully green society will be happier and healthier and so drive consumer behaviour to accept stronger compromises from how they live now.”

Professor Jim Hall FREng, Professor of Climate and Environmental Risks at the University of Oxford and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says:

“The government’s net zero strategy is a very significant step because it sets out the timetable for emissions reduction across all of the main carbon-emitting sectors of the economy, as well as for negative emissions technologies. There are plenty of technical, social and financial challenges still to resolve, but the direction of travel towards net zero is now becoming clearer.”

